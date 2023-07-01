Fans Think ASAP Rocky Dissed Travis Scott At Rolling Loud

ASAP Rocky fans believe that the rapper dissed Travis Scott during his headlining set at Rolling Loud in Miami on Sunday night. While performing music from his upcoming album, Don’t De Dumb, Rocky called out an unnamed artist for stealing his flow and style.

“First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch/Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent/ All due disrespect, I hope you take offense,” Rocky raps in the song. When a clip of the moment made its way to The Shade Room, fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to the track. “He’s talking about Travis Scott for the slow ones in the back,” one fan noted. Others complained about the quality of Rocky’s music and questioned his fanbase. “I had no idea ASAP had a fan base that big,” one commented, while another wrote: “The way his music plummeted over the years is wild.”

ASAP Rocky At Rolling Loud

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 23: American rapper A$AP Rocky performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Despite ample negativity, plenty of fans did come to Rocky’s defense. “People in here downplaying rocky clearly know nothing about the [goat emoji] status he’s already obtained in his own career,” one fan argued. Another wrote: “First off there will be no Rocky slander. Anybody who don’t know who Rocky is just say that. Rocky is Rocky not just Rihanna’s BD. Do u think she would just have 2 babies w a random rapper? He is Kanye’s Predecessor & the reason y’all dress the way y’all do and wear Jays, y’all know nothing about y’all own culture. He the reason y’all wear that fake Vlone and wear grills. Hes a Literal Goat stop it & his Artistry as an artist has been copied countless times let alone his swagg ran off w it.” Check out Rocky’s apparent Travis Scott diss below.

ASAP Rocky Appears To Diss Travis Scott

Interestingly enough, Travis Scott also performed at Rolling Loud as a headlining act the day before Rocky. In doing so, Scott shared new details on his forthcoming album, Utopia.

