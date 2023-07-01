ASAP Rocky To Preview New Album At Rolling Loud

It’s been five years since A$AP Rocky last released an album. Testing came out in 2018 and underperformed compared to the rest of his discography. The album peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200, while his previous two albums both hit #1. Furthermore, while Rocky has put out a string of singles, he has only had two charting singles in the last four years. “Babuska Boi” hit #69 in 2019 while “Doja” featuring $not hit #87 last year. However, he has found some recent success. “Am I Dreaming”, the song he did for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse with Metro Boomin and Roisee hit #57.

But of course, Rocky remains one of the most popular recording artists out there with a dedicated fanbase. His stature within the industry means he still sells out concerts and gets high billing at major events. This includes the honor of closing out Rolling Loud Miami on July 23. while Rocky and Bryson Tiller both have final night performances starting around the same time, Rocky’s is scheduled to last just a little bit longer. And now, fans have gotten a massive piece of news about the set.

A$AP Rocky To Preview Don’t Be Dumb

According to flyers posted around the festival grounds, A$AP Rocky’s set will feature a “taste test” of his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb. Fans have heard very little from this upcoming project. Rocky has released two singles, “Same Problems?” and “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” but neither charted in the United States. According to the flyers, Rocky’s set will preview the album to some extent. “DON’T BE DUMB FIRST LOOK. A picture by A$AP Rocky,” the main flyer reads. “COME TASTE TEST MY NEW ALBUM,” proclaims another.

Fans online were mixed about the announcement that the set would be an album preview. “Why he don’t just be silent for a little while Travis Drake N Carti run their shit up. Rocky so talented and I would hate another album be under appreciated like Testing did,” suggested on fan. “Oh great another pre recorded stream that won’t replay until 3 AM,” lamented another. However, there were many people excited for confirmation that Don’t Be Dumb was coming this year. “New carti, new Travis, new rocky rolling loud is killing it,” noted one individual. “rocky travis and schoolboy q gonna be easy top 3 albums this year,” added another.

