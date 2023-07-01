ASAP Rocky Under Fire For New Chain: Fans Decipher Z-Shaped Pendant

Some fans believe that the chain is made up of three Russian T-90 military tanks.

BYAron A.
ASAP Rocky remains one of the flyest rappers in the game. Even without his musical efforts, he’s proven to be a trendsetter in a fashion that frequently pushes the boundaries of hip-hop. However, his fashion choices can often spark dialogue, for better or for worse. Most recently, the rapper debuted a new Z-shaped chain on Instagram that has caused a bit of backlash, prompting several fans to distance themselves from him and disavow his music as a whole. 

As noted by Kurrco, the controversial chain in question is reportedly made up of three small Russian T-90 tanks. In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, some fans believed that this may have been a sign of the rapper showing his support for Russia. “I was your fan my whole life, but now, you are dead to me. Your music as well. Hope you like lick russian a$$,” one fan wrote on his Instagram. Another added, “Reported for supporting genocide.”

The Outrage Over ASAP Rocky’s Chain

Some felt as though ASAP Rocky was showing his support for Russia but the rapper hasn’t necessarily proven to be the most political voice in hip-hop over the years. In the post shared by Kurrco, it notes how the pendant likely represents his son, RZA, rather than anything to do with an international conflict. Still, the design upset several fans due to the inclusion of the Russian T-90 tanks. Perhaps, Rocky will end up responding to the criticism in the future.

Besides rattling social media, the rapper appears to be on pace to release his forthcoming project. Following a string of releases since last year, including “Sh*tin’ Me” and “Same Problems?,” Rocky returned with the Pharrell-produced “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n).” He also confirmed that  Tyler, The Creator, Madlib, The Alchemist, Metro Boomin and more will contribute to the production of the project. Hopefully, a release date for the upcoming effort arrives soon. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding A$AP Rocky’s forthcoming project. 

