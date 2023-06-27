Harlem-born hip-hop artist ASAP Rocky, often stylized “A$AP Rocky,” is known for his distinctive style that blends rap with psychedelia and trap music elements. Yet, his fans might be interested in other artists that echo his unique sound. Here are some musical artists that share similar sonic landscapes with A$AP Rocky, taking hip-hop to a whole new level.

A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott often find themselves compared to each other due to their similar fashion sense and shared ability to blend elements of trap, R&B, and hip-hop in their music. Scott, like Rocky, often incorporates autotune into his songs, creating a psychedelic experience that resonates with fans of Rocky’s genre-bending style.

ScHoolboy Q

Schoolboy Q, also a member of the hip-hop collective Black Hippy, stands as another artist who mirrors Rocky’s style. His gritty lyrics, set against heavy beats and loops, echo Rocky’s narrative style, offering a raw and real perspective of life on the streets. Collaborations between Rocky and Schoolboy Q, like “Brand New Guy” and “Electric Body,” have further solidified their musical camaraderie.

Kid Cudi, a veteran in the hip-hop scene, might not immediately come to mind when thinking of artists like A$AP Rocky. However, his influence on Rocky is undeniable. Cudi’s introspective lyrics and the psychedelic elements in his music have inspired Rocky, who has often credited Cudi as a significant influence in his music.

Joey Bada$$

Joey Bada$$ and ASAP Rocky, both hailing from New York, share a certain East Coast swagger in their music. Bada$$, like Rocky, combines elements of old-school hip-hop with contemporary sounds, creating a style that appeals to both traditional rap fans and younger audiences. His lyrical prowess and storytelling are commendable, making him a great option for fans of Rocky’s lyricism.

Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky share more than just their affiliation with the A$AP Mob; their music styles also share similarities. Carti’s minimalist approach to trap music, characterized by catchy ad-libs and sparse beats, mirrors Rocky’s own experimental style. Their collaborations, including the hit song “New Choppa”, highlight their shared musical vision.

A$AP Ferg

You can’t talk about artists similar to A$AP Rocky without mentioning A$AP Ferg, a fellow member of the A$AP Mob. Ferg’s music, characterized by its aggressive beats and hard-hitting lyrics, is a grittier counterpart to Rocky’s style. Still, the shared experiences and camaraderie between the two artists shine through their music, making Ferg a must-listen for any fan of Rocky.

In conclusion, these artists embody elements of A$AP Rocky’s unique musical style. They bring their unique twists and narratives, expanding the boundaries of hip-hop just like Rocky does. If you’re a fan of A$AP Rocky’s sound, these artists offer a treasure trove of music to explore. From Travis Scott’s autotune-laced tracks to Kid Cudi’s introspective lyrics and from Schoolboy Q’s gritty narratives to Joey Bada$$’s East Coast swagger, the world of hip-hop offers a rich tapestry of sounds that echo A$AP Rocky’s distinctive style. Dive in and discover your next favorite artist.