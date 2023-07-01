ASAP Rocky Disses ASAP Bari & Ian Connor At Rolling Loud

ASAP Rocky switched up the lyrics to his song, “Telephone Calls,” from Cozy Tapes: Vol. 1 while performing at Rolling Loud in Miami on Sunday. In doing so, he dissed his former collaborators, ASAP Bari and Ian Connor. Rocky has been distancing himself from both of them since they faced separate sexual assault allegations over the years.

“Call up young lord ASAP Bari, he a bitch/And the young boy Ian Connor, he a bitch.” Rocky rapped. His lyrics originally praised the two as “legit” and “off the shit” in place of the word “bitch.”

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Recording artists ASAP Bari and ASAP Rocky attend the Y-3 show during Fall 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on February 10, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Killian/WireImage)

Bari pled guilty to one count of sexual assault in 2019 after a video surfaced depicting him assaulting a naked woman. In response, VLONE has since removed him from the brand. “We will not partake in any irrational behavior associated or related with Jabari ‘Younglord’ Shelton,” they said in a statement. “He has no authority to style himself as ‘Mr. Vlone,’ use or license VLONE – this behavior is contrary to our collective.” Additionally, Connor has faced allegations from at least six women over the years.

Sunday isn’t the first time Rocky and Bari have traded shots at one another. Bari previously labeled his former ASAP partner, “burnt out,” on Instagram, last year. As for Ian Connor, Rocky defended him during an interview with Kerwin Frost in 2020 “I heard of people doing some real fucked up shit,” Rocky told Frost at the time, as noted by Complex. “I can say that he gets picked on more than people think. A lot of it is cyberbullying.” It seems he’s since changed his tune.

Rocky Changes His “Cozy Tapes” Lyrics

ASAP Rocky called ASAP Barri & Ian Connor bitches at rolling loud last night 😭.. pic.twitter.com/znGM8H7BgD — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) July 24, 2023

Bari and Connor aren’t the only people Rocky targeted on stage at Rolling Loud either. While performing a new song, he took shots at an unnamed rapper that fans believe to be Travis Scott.

