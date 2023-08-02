ASAP Bari Addresses Video Of Him Being Jumped

ASAP Bari has responded to a video of him being jumped on a basketball court in New York City. In a series of posts on his Instagram Story, he explained that one of the men in the video stole a chain from his car, prompting Bari to fight him.

In the clip, Bari trades punches with a man in a white T-shirt and red shorts. At one point, another man ambushes Bari from behind with a punch to the head followed by several more swings. After another man jumps in the scuffle, the fight is eventually broken up. “Everyday it’s something new with me from n****s hating on me to n****s [rapping] about me,” Bari wrote in response. “The best thing to do is have a great meal and get ready for another pay day.”

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Asap Bari wears a neon yellow hoodie sweater, a trench coat, outside Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Fall / Winter 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

In a follow-up post, he explained: “This last time talking about it. A n****s stole my chain two years ago out car without me know and I seen him so I knocked him out and his n****s jumped in[.] Would had jump me to after the way I knocked him out.” He added: “I’m so gangster I was solo with my jewelry on[.] These the same n****s who put money in my pocket[.] I’m real Harlem.”

In another post, Bari shared a video of the man he got in a fight with. The man threatened Bari while downplaying the injuries he sustained in the skirmish. Bari remarked with a caption: “The glasses not gone block the black eye.” Check out the video of Bari’s fight below.

ASAP Bari getting jumped in Full HD, 9:16 (Original version) pic.twitter.com/vDARjbb3gm — GDTV (@groundeadtv) August 2, 2023

The video surfacing comes after ASAP Rocky dissed him at Rolling Loud Miami. While performing on stage, he switched up the lyrics to his song, “Telephone Calls,” from Cozy Tapes: Vol. 1. Instead of rapping, “Call up young lord ASAP Bari, he legit,” Rocky switched “legit” to “a bitch.” Rocky also dissed Ian Connor on the song.

