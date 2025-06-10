Ian Connor called out A$AP Rocky on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night, accusing him of "d*ck sucking" Playboi Carti. He also referenced the rapper's past issues with SpaceGhostPurrp and reiterated that they never squashed their beef. In turn, he says Carti dissed him by sampling "F*ck Taylor Gang" on his song, "Crank."

"Ion Know If Y’all Aware But Rocky Ain’t Doin Nun But D*ck Sucking Carti and Carti Even Doin Anything With Purrp Was A Indirect Diss To Rocky Inna First Place, Imma Tell Y’all The Truth Nobody Likes Each Other Over On This Side. When I Say Flacko Ain’t Who Y’all Think He Is. That N***a Is Gay," he wrote.

Connor continued in another post: "Ain’t No Beef Squashed, He Didn’t Want Want Purrp To Resurge When He The One Who Even Brought Him In The Game and Someone Else Get The Fruits Of Benefit For Piping Him Back Up. N***a Don’t Even Respect Nor Like Purrp but Bruh Sure Enough Is Making His Way Back Around."

"Rocky Is A Sheep Disguised As Shepherd," Connor added. "That N***a Just Handsome and Knows How To Dress So We Give Him Unnecessary Credit When You Think About It….Is Really Not Due. Who The F*ck Listened To Bro Past Live. Love. Asap Fahreal Past His Eye For Visuals Thereafter."

Later that night, Conner admitted that Rocky had a huge impact on his career, but it wasn't all positive. "And By The Way Rocky Fahsho Made Meh, But He Weaponized Meh," he wrote. "I Was Meant To Be Sumn Else To His Benefit, I Simply Just Strayed From The Path As Any Boy That Embraces Being His Own Man Would Do. I Don’t Do No Majority Rules/ Fake Kicking / Convent Friend Sh*t. If It’s True, Imma Call It Out With No Fear Every Time."

A$AP Rocky & Ian Connor Beef

The status of A$AP Rocky and Ian Conner's relationship has been murky for a number of years. Back in 2023, Rocky switched up his lyrics to the 2016 A$AP Mob track "Telephone Calls" at Rolling Loud Miami to diss both Conner and A$AP Bari. "Call up young lord A$AP Bari, he a b*tch," he rapped. "And the young boy Ian Connor, he a b*tch."