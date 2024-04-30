North West Makes Her Directorial Debut With "TALKING" Music Video

North West, the eldest child between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, continues to be heavily involved in her dad's work. The 10-year-old phenom has been helping out with the VULTURES trilogy in many ways. She has performed onstage at various shows and listening experiences. Additionally, her singing skills were on full display on the first entry's second single "TALKING." All of this has inspired her to forge her own path, as she recently announced that she is in the process of making her first album. North West is now showing interest in directing, as a surprise second music video for "TALKING" is out now.

If you remember, right before VULTURES 1 hit streaming, Kanye dropped the track and its visuals on his social media accounts. In it, North was seen talking into her dad's ear, and Ty Dolla $ign united with his only daughter, Jailynn. That video was directed by the D'Innocenzo brothers, with cinematography being handled by Matteo Cocco. However, this new video for "TALKING" sees North West take up the reins.

Watch Music Video For "TALKING" By Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, & North West

In fact, she is credited with writing responsibilities too. Co-directing this effort is Aus Taylor, with post-production duties in the hands of Medet. Finally, the shots were taken by Karim Belkasemi. This video is quite different from the original. Kanye is shown a little less in this version, with North and her friends talking up more of the runtime. There is a cute moment where her and her proud dad are boxing with each other. Ty Dolla $ign does pop up in the second half but he is by himself this time. Overall, it is artfully done, and North is showing that she is a sure-fire multi-hyphenate.

What are your thoughts on the new music video for "TALKING" being directed by North West? Which set of visuals for the song do you prefer more and why? Does this show that she has a bright future in music? Is this song still in your rotation? Are you still pumped for VULTURES 2? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding North West, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and VULTURES. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

