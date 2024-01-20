Sexyy Red And Neco Heartaway Drop New Visuals For Collab "City Girl"

Almost every artist that has become popular had to work extremely hard to get to superstardom. That was the case for Missouri rapper and eccentric personality, Sexyy Red. We know her now for her raunchy, NSFW bangers that have taken over for better or for worse. She is highly controversial but, she rakes in the streams and she has a passionate fan base. Sexyy is now selling out shows across the country, but how did she get to that point? Well, one of her earliest hits she was a part of came back in 2021.

She was a small blip on some people's radar back then if they had a close ear to the streets. Red, along with R&B artist Neco Heartaway, dropped a gem called "City Girl" on September 7. These are nowhere near the kind of tracks that she is used to being on nowadays. It might be better for it because she sounded very out of place on it.

Listen To "City Girl" By Neco Heartaway And Sexyy Red

Neco certainly gave the track his all with a great hook and fantastic vocal work. On the other hand, her voice sounds like it was recorded at the bottom of a well. Additionally, it appears to be too low in the mix. It has similar vibes to when NAV had a weird issue on "YOSEMITE" initially. But, this was just the start for Sexyy Red, so there is not too much you could say about it. We wanted to shed light on this collab track because they just released the visuals. Go check it out for yourself with the link above.

