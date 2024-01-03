collaboration track
- SongsConway The Machine, Westside Gunn, & The Alchemist Release Their Physical Copy Exclusive "Halal"This is a bonus track from the trio's 2023 project "Hall & Nash 2."By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBear1Boss & SoFaygo Hop On Their First Track Together With "Conscious"This appears on the latest Bear1Boss project. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsJermaine Dupri Takes A Backseat To Let Juicy J, Nelly, & Ashanti Shine On "This Lil' Game We Play"The legendary multi-hyphenate recruits other living greats for a club-ready R&B cut. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Enlist Travis Scott & Playboi Carti For Chaotic, Rage-Inducing "Fuk Sumn"This track is stacked with all sorts of talent. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsHit-Boy Continues Torrent Stretch Of Music With "ANOTHER ONE" Featuring Big Hit & LaRussellHit-Boy is getting ready for another album. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsXV & WESTSIDE BOOGIE Are Puffing Their Chest Out On MIKE SUMMERS-Produced "CD-R"This is XV and BOOGIE's first time rapping together. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsYNW Melly, YNW BSlime, & Ynw4L Tell A Thug's Love Story On "772 Love, Pt. 3 (Your Love)"This is his first single since 2022, as Melly is still in his lengthy court battle. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsUSHER & Pheelz Deliver Light & Rhythmic Soul Cut "Ruin"This is the R&B legend's fourth single from his upcoming record "COMING HOME." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLyrical Lemonade, Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Cochise, Denzel Curry, & Lil B Talk About One Night Stands & Relationships On "First Night"There is so much to unpack, but this may be the most memorable track from Lyrical Lemonade's "All Is Yellow."By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBenny The Butcher & Snoop Dogg Mix East & West Coast Sounds On "Back Again"Benny and Snoop were made for each other all this time. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsYelawolf, Presley Vaughn, Tony Martinez, & JT Loux Unite For A Touching Track "Wolf Moon"The Alabama vet is always blurring the lines. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsHeems Returns With Saul Williams And Lapgan For "Accent," The Lead Single To His Upcoming ProjectHeems has a lot in the works, including a collaborative project coming soon. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsFabolous And Trey Songz Deliver Passionate Performances Over A Drake Beat On "You Did Me Wrong"Fabolous and Trey body this one. By Zachary Horvath
- Songs60 East, Elzhi, And Evidence Are In Sync On "Wet Roads"Everyone delivers in every phase. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSexyy Red And Neco Heartaway Drop New Visuals For Collab "City Girl"It is interesting to hear Sexyy before she blew up. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsD-Block Europe Go Across The Pond To Recruit Kodak Black For "Still Play Valorant"This lands on D-Block Europe's latest record "Rolling Stone." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsEVILGIANE Produces A Banger For Fresh Talents Xaviersobased And NettspendProducer EVILGIANE brings on two youngsters for a high-energy single. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDon Trip And Petty Trade Great Showings On "Bar Hopping"Don and Petty share great chemistry. By Zachary Horvath