NBA YoungBoy & Herm Bring A Catchy Melody To "My Bobo"

NBA YoungBoy sort of pulled a 180 on us a little bit with the release of his new album Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain. Usually when he drops a project it is super long. On average, you can expect at least 18-20 tracks. Sometimes, that number can hit 30 plus. However, YB decided to trim the runtime down with just 13 tracks. The last time he hit that number was in 2022 with the release of 3800 Degrees. Also surprising is that none of the songs that were dropped on YouTube made it to this project.

Apparently, NBA YoungBoy has another album coming (no surprise there). So, maybe those songs will a home in the near future. Currently, Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain is available on Spotify and Soundcloud, but not Apple Music or YouTube. Our condolences go out to those users. But, we are here to talk about "My Bobo," a collaboration with Herm.

Listen To "My Bobo" By NBA YoungBoy & Herm

We feel it is one of the stronger cuts, thanks in part to Herm and YB's chemistry. Also, this song has a solid melody, especially coming from the keys and the lead's vocals. A "Bobo" is a person that loves materialism and affluence and it after hearing that definition, it makes the lyrics a little more confusing actually. It seems the track is more so about violence than wealth. Either way, it is one of the stronger bangers on the record.

