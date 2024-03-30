Beyonce, Shaboozey, & Pharrell Williams Team Up For A Wild, Multi-Layered Cut "SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN'"

Beyonce has been dominating the streams this weekend and will continue to do so for at least the next week with COWBOY CARTER. The sequel to 2022's RENAISSANCE, the Beyhive and many others were excited for the project's sound when this was first revealed to us during the Super Bowl. This second installment in this act trilogy, the Houston native is paying homage to her country roots. However, the icon said it best about what this LP is, "This ain't a country album. This is a Beyonce album." One of the perfect examples of that quote is "SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN'," which sees Beyonce work with Shaboozey and Pharrell Williams.

This is one of many songs that definitely is not pure country, but has elements of the genre sprinkled in. Firstly, Shaboozey deserves a huge shout-out. He has been rising quickly over the last several months with his spin on the genre, adding elements of hip-hop. Now, because of that mixed audience, he earned the chance to work with not only Beyonce, but with Pharrell Williams too.

Listen To "SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN'" By Beyonce, Shaboozey, & Pharrell Williams

This multi-layered track might sound all over the place on the surface. However, each phase fits together fairly well. "SWEET" is dominated by Shaboozey with Beyonce coming in after over a jersey club/country beat. Then, "HONEY" is the shortest part and sees it go in a more R&B direction with a slower pace to the production and a more sensual singing performance. Finally, "BUCKIIN'" is the rowdiest part with hard-hitting thumping bass, the classic air horn sound effects, with a hint of guitar. Again, there is a lot to take in, but this trio delivers one of strongest bangers on the album for sure.

Quotable Lyrics:

Take the Bugatti out for the spin (Ooh)

Ain't no top, feel the wind on my skin

Ooh, ooh, ooh, snakes on the den (Uh)

They hissin', don't listen to them (That's cool)

They bite every once and again (Uh-huh)

But it gets stomped down when we

