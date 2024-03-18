Shaboozey's Legend With Hip-Hop Fans Continues To Grow On "Vegas"

Beyonce has certainly been wowing hip-hop and country fans with recent singles "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" and "16 CARRIAGES." However, there is another artist we feel you should be paying attention to that may be doing it a bit better. Shaboozey, a native of Virginia and of Nigerian descent, has been blowing up over the past couple of months. However, the 28-year-old has been mixing elements of hip-hop and country since the mid 2010s. Today, we excited to cover our first Shaboozey track "Vegas."

A song that has turned a lot of hip-hop fans heads as of late has been "Let It Burn." The track released in October of 2023 and it sees Shaboozey bust out his rapping chops on the second half. What also makes the break-up song work so well is his standout deep and husky voice. Even in a high register, he shines as well.

Listen To "Vegas" By Shaboozey

"Vegas" incorporates some similar elements of that song, but this one is a little less explosive. However, that is not to say it is a bad song by any means. In fact, it is quite catchy, probably even more so than "Let It Burn." Once again, you will here Shaboozey pick up the speed on his lone verse. This track definitely has the tone of an old western and it is another welcome addition into his catalog.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Vegas," by Shaboozey? Is this the country singer's best song to date, why or why not? Have you been checking out more country music after hearing his tracks? What is your favorite song of his and why? Do you think he needs to drop a new album this year?

Quotable Lyrics:

I pour my shame inside my cup and drink myself to sleep

If I make it through the night, then it's a sweet dream

I got demons, devils, calling me

Play by the gutter, covered in dirt, got it all over me

I'm sipping on whiskey, I'm feeling it now

Tell momma I'm sorry for letting her down

