Buddy Taps Smino & Cedxric For R&B-Flavored Cut "Should've Known"

As we mentioned recently, we feel that Buddy, California rapper and singer, deserves more recognition and respect in the genre. The steady veteran recently put out his fourth album, Don't Forget To Breathe, and it might be his best work to date. He is bringing some great rapping with his smooth and confident delivery. It is tied for his longest record, but it is still only 12 songs. Which means there is hardly any room for filler.

Buddy was certainly not playing around on this album, as "Should've Known" with Smino and Cedxric is one his best offerings. It is a smooth R&B-like track about dodging vices and moving through roadblocks. This makes it fit right into an LP all about self-improvement. Both rappers deliver great verses, and Buddy beautifully handles the song's catchy chorus.

Read More: Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorce News Comes "After A Period Of Separation"

Listen To "Should've Known" By Buddy, Smino, & Cedxric

"Should've known, should've known / I been stayin' out the way / And prayin' for another day / Wе live on." Don't Forget To Breathe was led by two singles up until its release on March 29. "Like This," which dropped in 2024, and 2023's groovy "You 2 Thank," were both great representations of this album. Be sure to check out "Should've Known," as well as the rest of Buddy's album.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Should've Known," by Buddy, Smino, and Cedxric? Is this the best track on Don't Forget To Breathe, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Who had the strongest performance on the record? Is this Buddy's best album in his discography, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Buddy and Smino. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pretty brown lil' boo, the motherland of baba ghanoush

Told me "Smino, papi, you belong on top, your missionary visionary"

Vision-air, I'll forever be in her gums, good veneers, cemented here

So don't come to me talkin' about what she said if she isn't here

And I know what I said last night, but I changed

Should've known, should've known

Read More: 50 Cent Isn't Actually Being Considered To Replace Diddy As The Face Of Ciroc