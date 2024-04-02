Buddy Brings Effortlessly Fun Tunes On "Don't Forget To Breathe"

Buddy, a Compton, California rapper and singer, is someone we feel does not get enough praise. He has some underrated solo hits, as well as some fun features. He has been a steady veteran in the genre for about seven years now and has consistently dropped solid projects. The same can be said about Buddy this time around too with Don't Forget To Breathe.

This is now the fourth LP from him and his first since 2022. In fact, it was nearly two years to the day that Buddy put out Superghetto. That was a star-studded release, which included features from Tinashe, Blxst, T-Pain, and Ari Lennox. The guests on Don't Forget To Breathe are nothing to sneeze at either. Buddy tapped BJ The Chicago Kid, Smino, Kent Jamz, and more.

Read More: Chris Cuomo Suspects Nothing Will Come Of Diddy Raid, Believes Hip-Hop Is Being Used As A "Boogeyman"

Listen To Don't Forget To Breathe By Buddy

Up until Don't Forget To Breathe dropping, Buddy put out two promotional tracks. The first of the pair was "You 2 Thank," which we had the chance to cover. Then, he put out the album's biggest hit so far, which is "Like This." It is a chill track that exudes themes of chasing your dreams and locking in to focus on yourself. Buddy is delivering very-well produced and performed cuts across the tight 12-song, 35-minute long tape.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Don't Forget To Breathe, by Buddy? Is this the rapper's best project of his career, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward and why? Who had the strongest guest performance on the record? What is the best song on the record and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Buddy. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Don't Forget To Breathe Tracklist:

Free My Mind Like This Do Thangs Talk About It (feat. Kent Jamz & BJ The Chicago Kid) Buddy A Fool Get It All (feat. pineappleCITI) Smoke (feat. Garren) Move On Should've Known (feat. Smino & Cedxric) Got Me Started (feat. Huey Briss) All The Way You 2 Thank

Read More: Magic Johnson Praises "Living Icon" Beyonce In Heartfelt Instagram Post