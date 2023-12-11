Buddy Flexes His Gratitude On New Track "You 2 Thank"

Earlier this week, Buddy unveiled his new track, "You 2 Thank." The upbeat single sees the Compton native flex his gratitude, as he sings about making the most of the finer things in life. "Celebrate, fall in love, dance slow, kiss somebody," he urges over a bouncy beat. He enlisted the help of Roofeeo for the feel-good track, which is nothing but motivational.

The song also arrived alongside a fun visualizer, which shows the performer singing and grooving along to the song. So far, fans are loving the positive message of the single, and are looking forward to hearing more. "You 2 Thank" follows the October release of his track "Free My Mind," which boasts a similarly inspirational message.

Read More: J. Cole's "Let Me Calm Down" Feature On Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Continues His Impressive Run

Buddy Drops New Single "You 2 Thank"

It's unclear when exactly Buddy plans on dropping his next full-length project, however, recent Tweets from the performer suggest it could be soon. At the end of last month, he told followers that he's currently got "3 new albums on ice." Obviously, listeners can't wait to hear what he has in store for them, whenever it happens to arrive. He did hint at something arriving the "Friday After Next" on December 1, suggesting that a new album may be on the horizon.

What do you think of Buddy's new track, "You 2 Thank?" Will you be adding it to your playlist? Are you looking forward to more new music from Buddy? Do you hope that his next release is just as uplifting as his last two tracks? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bottoms up, have a taste, do your stuff, get some money

Light it up, elevate to the top, ah, come on

Celebrate, fall in love, dance slow, kiss somebody

Turn it up all the way, I can't stop, ah, come on

Hustlers, motivate, run it up, get some money

Read More: "Because the Internet" Turns 10: Revisit Childish Gambino's "The Worst Guys" Featuring Chance The Rapper

[Via]