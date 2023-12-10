"Because the Internet" Turns 10: Revisit Childish Gambino's "The Worst Guys" Featuring Chance The Rapper

We've seen many different eras of Donald Glover throughout his career as an actor and artist, but arguably one of the best came during his Because the Internet album release. The 19-track project came out on this day (December 10) a decade ago, with guest appearances from Jhene Aiko, Azealia Banks, and Chance The Rapper on "The Worst Guys," marking their third collaborative effort. It comes after Acid Rap's "Favorite Song" and another Childish Gambino cut, "They Don't Like Me," and remains in rotation for fans of both lyricists to this day.

Though the Chicago native doesn't get to flex his lyrical chops on "The Worst Guys," he does let his vocals shine on the hook with his longtime friend. His contribution may seem minor, but The Rapper's unique voice helps create contrast between Glover's always-impressive wordplay. "Tia and Tamera in my bed, I'm a smart guy / I ain't f**king with you ni**as like apartheid," the Swarm creator rhymes on the first verse. "Hits on my list, check my archive."

Celebrate a Decade of Because the Internet with "The Worst Guys" Music Video

Since his 2013 LP, Gambino has slowed down musically, though his discography remains strong. 2014 brought forth his Kauai album, and after that came a distinct shift in sound on "Awaken, My Love!" in 2016. From there, the Atlanta actor delivered 3.15.20 ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he appears on the soundtrack for his Beyonce-inspired Amazon Prime series.

Take yourself back a decade in time by watching Childish Gambino and Chance the Rapper make magic in the Because the Internet visual above. If "The Worst Guys" isn't already on your throwback playlist, you can find it on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, check out our weekly Fire Emoji update at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

At a Clippers game on the courtside

Watch a ni**a shoot like a four-five

They mad at me too, I got more fire

Why these b**ches see you? "Go home, Roger"

