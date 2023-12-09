Nicki Minaj & Kenny Mason Bring Bangers To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

It looks like our Fire Emoji playlist is going to end off on a great and bombastic note, because this week brought us a lot of great rap releases. Moreover, this new update complies the very best of these for your listening pleasure, and leading the way is none other than Nicki Minaj. Her new album Pink Friday 2 is finally here after years of waiting, and fans have a lot of material to sink their teeth into. Perhaps that's the best compliment we can give this project: the sheer versatility, range of skill, and different appeals on display are a treat to see. For specific highlights, check out the boisterous "Big Difference," "Let Me Calm Down" with J. Cole, and "Needle" with Drake.

Furthermore, we also had Kenny Mason give us a couple of new tracks this week with Highway 9. Of the three songs within it, our Fire Emoji playlist chose the mellow and moody guitar-led "FACTS" as a woozy and atmospheric standout. You'll find another dreamy soundscape on "Airplane Tickets," the new song from Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee, and Rauw Alejandro. However, it's a very different kind of atmosphere than Mason's set of influences, swapping out trap patterns for a dancehall vibe with summery synth pads and keys.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Thanks J. Cole For "Pink Friday 2" Collab In Emotional Post

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Another staple of Fire Emoji is the hardened, unrelenting, and emphatic lyrical banger, and Benny The Butcher is here this week to satisfy. The Stove God Cooks-assisted "One Foot In" contains intricate rhyme schemes, vivid pictures of rags turning to riches, and an unsurprisingly infectious sense of charisma, determination, and success. Speaking of great verses, Lyrical Lemonade tapped Jack Harlow and Dave for their new collaboration "Stop Giving Me Advice," which has some compelling thematic focuses on the adversities of acclaim. Both MCs suit the old-school beat quite well, refusing to slow down their flows for their heady bars.

Rounding out our update is the drum-and-bass banger "leavemealone" from Fred again... and Baby Keem, which should absolutely soundtrack your next night out. Finally, Southside and Lil Yachty teamed up for "Gimme The Lite," which is one of the latter's most straightforward but aggressive trap performances of the year. Let us know in the comments what your favorite release of these was, and also what else we missed. Also, check out our Fire Emoji playlist above and come back to HNHH for more great music releases around the clock.

Read More: Jack Harlow Takes Aim At Podcasters On His Latest Track