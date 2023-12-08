Benny The Butcher, Stove God Cooks, And Hit-Boy Producing Nothing But Heat On "One Foot In"

Benny The Butcher has been hyping up his forthcoming record as one of, if not the best projects of the year. He has done so for several months as the tape was constantly pushed back. But, it might be better for it, as it shows that Benny is taking his time with this release. The project we are referring to is Everybody Can't Go.

On top of that build-up, Benny also was teasing a track with Lil Wayne on social media. It was eventually released as "Big Dog" and that song was outstanding. Production was provided by The Alchemist as well, as it was a symphony of sound and lyricism. This latest taster is also another heavy hitter.

"One Foot In" features the likes of Stove God Cooks, as well as Hit-Boy's production. Honestly, we can see where Benny was coming from with his firm belief in this tape. Everything on this song sounds like it all fits perfectly, just like "Big Dog." Everyone is bringing their best on it and it is really refreshing to see. We can expect the full project to be out on January 26.

Quotable Lyrics:

Now you see how I cleaned house and see wild success

A rapper nеver reached out, hе either senile or deaf

I'm gettin' big in the paint, I'm all rebounds and TECs

Put rapper heads on walls like TV mounts for checks

You beat out the best, and then you weed out the rest

Comfortable at home, wherever I put my feet down, and next (Yeah)

