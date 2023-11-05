Benny The Butcher Reveals Significance Of New Album’s Title, “Everybody Can’t Go”

Benny The Butcher's upcoming album Everybody Can't Go unfortunately faced a delay until early 2024, but that doesn't mean it'll be any less exciting or impressive. Moreover, he recently remarked what the project's title means to him, and what he meant for it to represent. The Black Soprano Family boss expressed these thoughts to Elliott Wilson and company on the Rap Radar podcast, where they also discussed how rappers deserve more respect than they get these days. In order to prove that feat, he wants to do so through the best way he can: the strength, power, and displays of skill and talent through the music.

"Everybody can’t go because they not cut like that,” Benny The Butcher began his breakdown. “They not made like that. And you can’t dance to every song, you know what I’m saying? Everything is not for everybody. With new levels come new devils, and I want more. I want bigger for myself. When you make that first cut, when you clearly see, ‘These people are not for me, they don’t need to be here.’ So the people who made that, who got past that cut, they think they’re safe. And what I mean by level up, you know, is my way of thinking. And of course, my way of making music."

Read More: Benny The Butcher Says Women Stole Halloween From Kids

Benny The Butcher Explains Album Title On The Rap Radar Podcast: Watch

Elsewhere during their conversation, the Buffalo native also thanked J. Cole for recognizing the responsibility that comes with his status as a leader in the game, whereas others in Cole's position are "not worried about pushing the culture forward." "A lot of things that he do that he don’t have to do,” Benny The Butcher stated. “I know we can say that about a lot of people but it seems to me like he take interest in things like that, and that’s the difference. He realizes his responsibility of him being the top guy. And make no mistake, he’s the top guy. Cole is the top f***ing guy in this s**t right now, you know what I’m saying? And for him to understand there’s a responsibility just says a lot about him, ’cause a lot of these dudes don’t, man."

Meanwhile, how did these revelations affect your anticipation or expectations for Everybody Can't Go? What about the lead single for the album, the Alchemist-produced "Big Dog" with Lil Wayne? Drop your thoughts on all this in the comments section down below. In addition, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Benny The Butcher.

Read More: Benny The Butcher Discusses What Big Daddy Kane Cosign Means To Him

[via]