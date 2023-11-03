Benny The Butcher Thinks Rappers Deserve More Respect Than They’re Getting Right Now

Benny The Butcher has been subject to plenty of praise from other rappers in recent years. He's collaborated with some of the biggest names in the genre and received plenty of high-profile cosigns. But despite all the respect he gets from inside the rap game, he still thinks rappers as a whole are disrespected. He recently stopped by Rap Radar to discuss a variety of subjects, including how rappers as a whole need more respect.

“It’s not a lot of respect on being a rapper right now. Rap gave me a lot. I should be able to say that loud and proud but people try to hate on that," Benny began the discussion. “A lot of these podcasts, influencers, a lot of these characters, they criticize rap. They got whole platforms to criticize rap in a bad way. Rap is this, rap is that, sh*tting on a rapper. I hate that because we are almost the bar for how people live their lives. You’ll hear somebody say, ‘I’m richer than rappers,'” he continues. In his conclusion, he basically says rappers are living rent free in the heads of their critics. “People want to compare themselves to rappers so bad. They love us so much they hate us." Check out the full conversation below.

Benny The Butcher recently released a song he's been teasing for months. "Big Dog" is a collaboration with Lil Wayne and The Alchemist that he shared a teaser of a few months ago. Even before that he had been teasing recording a collab with Wayne for a while. The song is set to serve as the lead single from Benny's upcoming new album.

Initially, Benny's new album was expected to drop back in August. When the date came and went with no new album he had to explain to fans that it was delayed. He said that he thought the album would be done in time but it didn't turn out to be and he was still working on it. What do you think of Benny The Butcher's take that rappers should be getting more respect than they currently are? Let us know in the comment section below.

