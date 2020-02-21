rap radar
- Music2 Chainz On 50 Cent's Contribution To "Welcome 2 Collegrove": "He Killed It"2 Chainz spoke highly of 50 Cent after he contributed interludes for "Welcome 2 Collegrove."By Cole Blake
- MusicBenny The Butcher Thinks Rappers Deserve More Respect Than They're Getting Right NowBenny thinks being a rapper doesn't come with the respect it should.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFat Joe Tells Story Of How Drake Begged To Be On The "All The Way Up" RemixDrizzy apparently FaceTimed him three times in one night, which shows just how much he wanted to body that beat. Why didn't it pan out?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJeezy Says Lil Wayne & B.G. Inspired His Name ChoiceJeezy recently explained the history of his name with Elliott Wilson and B. Dot.By Cole Blake
- MusicElliott Wilson: Evolution from Journalist To Media MogulElliott Wilson recently got into it with Drake but he's got a place in the culture that validates his perspective.By Paul Barnes
- MusicJermaine Dupri Reacts To Tyler, The Creator's Praise: "I Truly Appreciate Your Amazing Words"Jermaine Dupri has thanked Tyler, The Creator for calling him "one of our greats."By Cole Blake
- MusicTyler, The Creator Reflects On Working With NBA YoungBoy: "He's So Nice"Tyler, The Creator had immense praise for NBA YoungBoy during an appearance on "Rap Radar."By Cole Blake
- MusicJAY-Z Labels Vince Staples One Of The "Smartest, Most Creative" RappersJAY-Z is apparently a big fan of Vince Staples' latest album.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Yachty Clarifies Comments About Being Taken Seriously As An Artist With "Rap Radar"In an exclusive clip from this week's episode, Yachty addressed the controversy after being accused of suggesting Rap isn't a serious genre.By Erika Marie
- MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again Reflects On Friendship With BirdmanYoungBoy reflected on his relationship with Birdman while appearing on "Rap Radar."By Cole Blake
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Regrets Not Filming Music Video With TakeoffThey were all set to film the visual for "To the Bone," but YoungBoy admits he was in a "f*cked up mood" that day.By Erika Marie
- MusicNBA Youngboy Doesn't Care About Being Influential: "I Just Wanna Be Paid""I just wanna be paid and stay out the way," NBA Youngboy said on the latest episode of "Rap Radar." By Aron A.
- MusicNBA Youngboy Details New Album & Dissects Entertainment Vs. RealityNBA Youngboy joined RapRadar podcast to discuss his upcoming album "Don't Try This At Home," and thin line between entertainment and reality.By Aron A.
- MusicJ.I.D Stopped Doing Freestyles, Blamed Funk FlexThe Atlanta MC recently opened up to the Rap Radar Podcast about how his 2017 appearance on Hot 97 didn't get the reaction he wanted.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Game Explains Why He Went After Eminem On "The Black Slim Shady"It apparently was all in the spirit of competition, as Game says rappers "these days are so goddamn boring."By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Game Addresses Criticism That He Name-Drops Too MuchThe Game says there are 377 name drops on his latest album. By Aron A.
- MusicLloyd Banks Reveals "Lazy Lloyd" Nickname Was Inspired By Layzie BoneThe New York emcee was a huge fan like the rest of us and says he's never told anyone where his nickname came from.By Erika Marie
- MusicDJ Khaled Never Disagrees With Drake Regarding Music: "I Like What [He] Likes!"When working with Drake, the megaproducer says if Drizzy likes something, even if Khaled wants to make a change, he'll react enthusiastically.By Erika Marie
- MusicMigos Reveal Why Takeoff Was Absent From "Bad & Boujee"Quavo and Takeoff have finally addressed why Takeoff wasn't featured on the Migos' hit, "Bad and Boujee."By Cole Blake
- MusicG-Eazy Teases Lil Wayne Collaboration: "It's A Real Hip-Hop Record"G-Eazy reflects on marveling at Lil Wayne's mixtape run to sparring with him on an upcoming collaboration. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Reacts To Being B.Dot's Rapper Of The YearAfter B Dot Miller's "Best Rappers Of The Year" list sparked a spirited debate on Clubhouse, Freddie Gibbs weighed in on some of the backlash.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Talks "The Allegory," Yelawolf, And Lord Jamar On Rap RadarRoyce Da 5'9" opens up about "The Allegory," developing as a producer, and his current stance on Yelawolf during his new Rap Radar interview. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake And Benny The Butcher Are Dropping A TrackBenny The Butcher and Drake are gearing up to spit some bars on a new collaboration, set to arrive as soon as possible. By Mitch Findlay