Elliott Wilson Breaks Silence On B.Dot Blaming Him For The End Of "Rap Radar"

4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Brian "B.Dot" Miller (L) and Elliott Wilson attend the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL)
Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller co-hosted the "Rap Radar" podcast for a number of years before it ended in 2023.

Elliott Wilson has responded to Brian “B.Dot” Miller's recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, in which he discussed the falling apart of his collaborative relationship with his former Rap Radar co-host. Wilson shared his side of the story during the latest episode of The Bigger Picture podcast.

Wilson began by giving a brief history of Rap Radar, noting that introducing the podcast was B.Dot's idea. "The one time I don't come through and a deal falls through, it's like I'm the bad guy. I tried to make the deal happen. The deal fell apart. I took accountability because the deal didn't happen. That's it."

As for their relationship, he continued: "Why would I not reach out? I figured he's mad at me because the deal didn't work out... I haven't ducked one phone call, one text, one reach out to me. My grandma said, 'the phone works both ways.' So, I wasn't trying to make no statement by not speaking to B.Dot. I continue to assert that if we're able to get a new deal for Rap Radar, we'll go back to doing the interview. We won't miss a beat, back to what it was. We know what to do. We're two great journalists. We know how to prepare for interviews. We still have great chemisty. And, that's what's going on."

From there, Wilson explained how Joe Budden factors into the situation. He noted that Budden inspired him to get active on Patreon, but reaffirmed that everything was still fine for long after that.

Read More: Joe Budden & Elliott Wilson Confront Each Other About The Dissolution Of "Rap Radar"

B.Dot & Joe Budden Interview

During the interview with Joe Budden, B.Dot explained that he thought the terms of the original perposal were "fair," as caught by Complex. He recalled: “I was just ready to get back to work. So that’s what happened and we just became free agents. That was in May and that was the last time I talked to Elliott.”

B.Dot also described himself and Wilson as "friendly, but not friends," noting that they wouldn't get together for drinks anytime soon. “Elliott is a cool guy,” he said. “Working with him isn’t necessarily the easiest thing to do. It’s been fun. We made history. We did a lot of iconic sh*t. But I think the last year and a half has been exacerbated because of you, Joe Budden.”

Read More: Joe Budden Says Elliott Wilson Was His Original Co-Host For “Everyday Struggle”

