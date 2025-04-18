Joe Budden & Elliott Wilson Confront Each Other About The Dissolution Of "Rap Radar"

Brian "B.Dot" Miller said Joe Budden influenced Elliott Wilson's turn to more antagonistic perspectives, and assessed their relationship.

The Joe Budden Podcast recently hosted hip-hop journalist Brian "B.Dot" Miller on their show, on which he broke down his bond with Elliott Wilson. For those unaware, B.Dot and Elliott cohosted the Rap Radar podcast before becoming free agents in May.

On the podcast, B.Dot said he and the Bigger Picture media figure were never close friends, but rather just colleagues. Most importantly, he also said Joe Budden influenced Elliott's turn towards more antagonistic takes, which B.Dot was not a fan of.

Then, things escalated when Budden called Elliott Wilson directly and asked him to explain why he hasn't checked in with B.Dot since their Rap Radar split in May. Elliott clapped back by pointing out the Slaughterhouse MC's own position of power as a podcaster, and said he wants to join his network. To clarify, it seems like this podcast is available on the JBP Patreon, which you should support if you are a fan of the show's content. And that goes for all your other rap media favs.

Nevertheless, while things got contentious (as hip-hop media can be), everyone involved at least had some laughs about the conversation and showed love, despite the legitimate grievances coming from both sides.

Do Joe Budden & Elliot Wilson Have Beef?

For those unaware, Joe Budden and Elliott Wilson have a lot of other hip-hop media rifts (not many with each other), whether that's with folks like Charlamagne Tha God, Cam'ron and Mase, or new gen streamers like Kai Cenat. However, at least Kai and Elliott buried the hatchet at the Grammys this year, which is something we can't say about many other figures within the culture.

Budden and DJ Vlad also recently put their differences aside, per Vlad. But him and Elliott Wilson have more issues to tackle, as Charlamagne is still critical of the latter and Joe recently caught shade from Peter Rosenberg.

At the end of the day, it seems like a lot of these conflicts are about money, status, credit, and opportunity rather than any key differences in how to preserve a thriving hip-hop ecosystem. We don't know which one would be worse to disagree over, but it seems like they will always hold a certain amount of respect, support, and appreciation no matter what.

