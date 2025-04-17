Drake's UMG Lawsuit Amendment Attempts To Use "The Joe Budden Podcast" As Evidence Against Kendrick Lamar

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake UMG Lawsuit Joe Budden Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake updated his UMG lawsuit to claim Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl and Grammys appearances also defamed his character.

While Drake and Joe Budden have had a very contentious relationship over the years, few people expected it to actually reach a courtroom in any capacity. But that's exactly what happened when the Toronto rapper updated his lawsuit against UMG and quoted the New York native's podcast while referencing Kendrick Lamar and his alleged use of bots in the rap battle.

As the legal filing indicates, Drake's updated lawsuit against UMG uses some remarks from The Joe Budden Podcast to suggest the veracity of the botting claims against Kendrick Lamar's camp. On the program, the cohosts argued how botting is part of the strategy to beat Drizzy, and how they believe manipulated streams and other forms of engagement are more likely than not.

However, many people online quickly pointed out the disclaimer preluding every Joe Budden Podcast episode, which indicates all "thoughts, views, and opinions" on the show are "for entertainment purposes only." In addition, they pointed out Drake's ironic reference to the program during the battle. "Heard it on the Budden podcast, it's got to be true," he rapped using 2Pac's A.I.-generated voice on "Taylor Made Freestyle."

Read More: Karena Evans Finds Herself Dragged In The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Stan Wars: From “God’s Plan” To “luther”

Why Is Drake Suing UMG?

Not only that, but other social media users expressed confusion over this specific inclusion in Drake's updated lawsuit. This is because the OVO mogul's grounds against UMG are mostly based on defamation claims concerning his character, specifically due to the diss track "Not Like Us."

On the other hand, various payola accusations against Kendrick Lamar's camp were unsuccessful in court. Still, this doesn't mean other efforts are inactive. More concrete information could emerge in the future, so alleged commercial manipulation is not out of the woods yet.

"Should his legal representatives senselessly keep the New York lawsuit alive, we will demonstrate that all remaining claims are without merit," UMG stated in response to this updated lawsuit on Thursday (April 17), per Music Business Worldwide. "It is shameful that these foolish and frivolous legal theatrics continue. They are reputationally and financially costly to Drake and have no chance of success."

Elsewhere, Drake has a new album on the way, and Kendrick Lamar and SZA will hit the road this week. Despite all the legal scuffle, these two giants continue to leave large artistic footsteps in its wake.

Read More: Five Things We Want From Drake's Next Solo Album

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Awards Show Music Joe Budden Suggests Lucian Grainge Could End Drake Amid UMG Lawsuit 4.2K
Joe Budden Podcast Conan Kendrick Lamar Drake Joke Hip Hop News Pop Culture The Joe Budden Podcast Explains Backlash To Conan O'Brien's Kendrick Lamar & Drake Joke 3.7K
Joe Budden Podcast UMG Motion Drake Hip Hop News Music "The Joe Budden Podcast" Reacts To UMG’s Shady Motion To Dismiss Drake Lawsuit 1.5K
drake lawsuit against umg Music Drake's Federal Lawsuit Against UMG: The Biggest Takeaways 3.1K