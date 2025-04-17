Drake's UMG Lawsuit Amendment Attempts To Use "The Joe Budden Podcast" As Evidence Against Kendrick Lamar

While Drake and Joe Budden have had a very contentious relationship over the years, few people expected it to actually reach a courtroom in any capacity. But that's exactly what happened when the Toronto rapper updated his lawsuit against UMG and quoted the New York native's podcast while referencing Kendrick Lamar and his alleged use of bots in the rap battle.

As the legal filing indicates, Drake's updated lawsuit against UMG uses some remarks from The Joe Budden Podcast to suggest the veracity of the botting claims against Kendrick Lamar's camp. On the program, the cohosts argued how botting is part of the strategy to beat Drizzy, and how they believe manipulated streams and other forms of engagement are more likely than not.

However, many people online quickly pointed out the disclaimer preluding every Joe Budden Podcast episode, which indicates all "thoughts, views, and opinions" on the show are "for entertainment purposes only." In addition, they pointed out Drake's ironic reference to the program during the battle. "Heard it on the Budden podcast, it's got to be true," he rapped using 2Pac's A.I.-generated voice on "Taylor Made Freestyle."

Why Is Drake Suing UMG?

Not only that, but other social media users expressed confusion over this specific inclusion in Drake's updated lawsuit. This is because the OVO mogul's grounds against UMG are mostly based on defamation claims concerning his character, specifically due to the diss track "Not Like Us."

On the other hand, various payola accusations against Kendrick Lamar's camp were unsuccessful in court. Still, this doesn't mean other efforts are inactive. More concrete information could emerge in the future, so alleged commercial manipulation is not out of the woods yet.

"Should his legal representatives senselessly keep the New York lawsuit alive, we will demonstrate that all remaining claims are without merit," UMG stated in response to this updated lawsuit on Thursday (April 17), per Music Business Worldwide. "It is shameful that these foolish and frivolous legal theatrics continue. They are reputationally and financially costly to Drake and have no chance of success."