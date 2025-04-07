Melyssa Ford Checks "The Joe Budden Podcast" For Criticizing Her Response To Drake's Shoutout

Melyssa Ford stood firm on "The Joe Budden Podcast," sticking up for her independence and calling out a double standard in the Drake debacle.

Melyssa Ford has sadly faced a lot of disrespect as an actress, video vixen, and commentator, with the most recent example being her inadvertent entry into the Joe Budden and Drake beef. For those unaware, the 6ix God shouted out Ford on his new $$$4U solo cut "GIMME A HUG" while seemingly shading the rapper and podcaster in the process. On the latest episode of Budden's titular podcast – cohosted by Melyssa, Ice, Marc Lamont Hill, and more – the group questioned her public statement on Drizzy's use of her image for his album merch, and on its redirected link to the podcast's Patreon page.

First off, Melyssa Ford checked The Joe Budden Podcast for scrutinizing her celebrations and statements on the Drake shoutout while engaging in those very same conversations themselves. Basically, she finds it bizarre that she can face presumptuous skepticism and backlash while they make content around the situation in other ways. In addition, the 48-year-old defended herself when Budden doubted she actually wrote her statement. Overall, it seems like a situation in which Ford got a lot of flack and discourse over something she wasn't even pushing or making assumptions about in the first place.

Why Are Drake & Joe Budden Beefing?

For those unaware, this Melyssa Ford mention on "GIMME A HUG" was so notable because of how it allegedly contributes to the long-standing Drake and Joe Budden feud. For those unaware, the Toronto MC was a big fan of the Slaughterhouse spitter, but things seemed to take a turn when Budden dragged Views through the mud back in 2016. They sent shots at each other via either direct diss tracks or other lyrical "subliminals," although most of their back-and-forth has their social media interactions and public statements to thank for it.

Regardless of what people speculated or how folks reacted, Melyssa Ford takes pride in herself and will continue to celebrate this Drake shoutout. Even though she never failed to push and support The Joe Budden Podcast in the process – and wants her check for The Boy using her image without permission – she still caught much more fire than she deserved. But the podcast cohosts heard Ford out, yielded their takes, and understood what the real dynamics are.

