Joe Budden's Friend Reveals Why Drake's Melyssa Ford Merch Links To His Patreon Page

One of Joe Budden's friends is reportedly behind the link on Drake's new $ome $exy $ongs 4 U merch collection redirecting to his Patreon page. In a new video on social media, Ian Schwartzman reveals to Budden that someone on their team noticed the Toronto rapper put the merch out and immediately went to buy the unused URL.
The merch shows Joe Budden's co-host, Melyssa Ford, with a link to "videovixens.ca." Ian explained to Budden: "I thought maybe it's a jab to Joe-- still sending people over to you. 'It's on me. I'm the big guy on campus.' Couldn't be further from the truth. Our guy Tyler saw the merch drop the minute it dropped, went and bought videovixens.ca, and routed it right to your patreon page. I'm not f*cking kidding."
Joe Budden & Drake Beef
When Drake put out the new merch, Ford revealed on an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast that she had no idea it was coming. "What the f*ck is going on?" she recalled thinking. "Where's my check? Where's my f*cking check? That's what the f*ck I want to know." She noted that she can't remember if she owns the picture Drake used and revealed she DM'd him to discuss the situation.
Joe Budden and Drake have been at odds for years by this point. Budden has been highly-critical of the Toronto rapper's music on several occasions, which has earned fiery responses from Drake. On his latest album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, Drake references Melyssa Ford while dissing Budden. "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a dick-sucker," Drake raps on the track, "Gimme a Hug." Ford addressed that lyric on The Joe Budden Podcast as well. "I'm still processing," she admitted at the time. "I'm just still processing. I mean, it's great. It's awesome. I mean, it's not the first time, though. It's not even the second, it's not even the third. But thank you. I don't know what he is trying to do, I am not in that man's mind, I do not know. I will let you guys opine on that."
