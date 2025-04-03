Joe Budden's Friend Reveals Why Drake's Melyssa Ford Merch Links To His Patreon Page

One of Joe Budden's friends is reportedly behind the link on Drake's new $ome $exy $ongs 4 U merch collection redirecting to his Patreon page. In a new video on social media, Ian Schwartzman reveals to Budden that someone on their team noticed the Toronto rapper put the merch out and immediately went to buy the unused URL.

The merch shows Joe Budden's co-host, Melyssa Ford, with a link to "videovixens.ca." Ian explained to Budden: "I thought maybe it's a jab to Joe-- still sending people over to you. 'It's on me. I'm the big guy on campus.' Couldn't be further from the truth. Our guy Tyler saw the merch drop the minute it dropped, went and bought videovixens.ca, and routed it right to your patreon page. I'm not f*cking kidding."

Joe Budden & Drake Beef

When Drake put out the new merch, Ford revealed on an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast that she had no idea it was coming. "What the f*ck is going on?" she recalled thinking. "Where's my check? Where's my f*cking check? That's what the f*ck I want to know." She noted that she can't remember if she owns the picture Drake used and revealed she DM'd him to discuss the situation.