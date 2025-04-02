Joe Budden Reacts To Drake Putting Melyssa Ford On New “NOKIA” Hoodie

Recently, Drake took fans by surprise by dropping some interesting new "Nokia" merch. On his official website, he's now selling a “Hot Moms Vixen” hoodie, boasting an image of none other than Melyssa Ford. Lettering that says videovixens.ca is also featured on the back. At first, the web address redirected to The Joe Budden Podcast Patreon page. Now, it redirects to Ford’s Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford YouTube channel.

During the recent episode of the podcast, Ford, Budden, and the rest of their co-hosts reacted to the hoodie. According to Ford, she didn't see it coming, and simply "woke up to it" like the rest of the world. “There is a jacket with my image on it,” she said. “And underneath it, it says ‘videovixens.ca.’ So, dot c-a is dot com in Canada. You click on that link and it take’s you to Joe’s Patreon.”

Drake & Melyssa Ford

“What the f*ck is going on?" she asked. "Where’s my check? Where’s my f*cking check? That’s what the f*ck I want to know.” Ford went on to reveal that she may own the image because it's from her first calender, and that she sent Drake a DM about the situation. "There’s a possibility that I do own it,” she explained. “There’s a possibility that I shot that for my first calendar… I sent a DM, said, ‘Hey.'” As for Budden, he admitted that he's a fan of the hoodie, but seemed skeptical that Ford would actually be able to cash in on it. “That’s dope. That’s super dope. I f*ck with that,” he added.