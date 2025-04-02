Joe Budden Reacts To Drake Putting Melyssa Ford On New “NOKIA” Hoodie

BY Caroline Fisher 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joe Budden Melyssa Ford Drake Hoodie Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
At first, the web address featured on Drake's new Melyssa Ford hoodie redirected to "The Joe Budden Podcast" Patreon page.

Recently, Drake took fans by surprise by dropping some interesting new "Nokia" merch. On his official website, he's now selling a “Hot Moms Vixen” hoodie, boasting an image of none other than Melyssa Ford. Lettering that says videovixens.ca is also featured on the back. At first, the web address redirected to The Joe Budden Podcast Patreon page. Now, it redirects to Ford’s Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford YouTube channel.

During the recent episode of the podcast, Ford, Budden, and the rest of their co-hosts reacted to the hoodie. According to Ford, she didn't see it coming, and simply "woke up to it" like the rest of the world. “There is a jacket with my image on it,” she said. “And underneath it, it says ‘videovixens.ca.’ So, dot c-a is dot com in Canada. You click on that link and it take’s you to Joe’s Patreon.”

Read More: Judge Shoots Down UMG’s Motion To Stay Discovery In Drake Lawsuit

Drake & Melyssa Ford

“What the f*ck is going on?" she asked. "Where’s my check? Where’s my f*cking check? That’s what the f*ck I want to know.” Ford went on to reveal that she may own the image because it's from her first calender, and that she sent Drake a DM about the situation. "There’s a possibility that I do own it,” she explained. “There’s a possibility that I shot that for my first calendar… I sent a DM, said, ‘Hey.'” As for Budden, he admitted that he's a fan of the hoodie, but seemed skeptical that Ford would actually be able to cash in on it. “That’s dope. That’s super dope. I f*ck with that,” he added.

This isn't the first time Drake has shown love to Ford. On his $ome $exy $ongs 4 U track “Gimme a Hug," he praises her while dissing Budden. “Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6, hate to see you with a d*cksucker," he says. This appeared to be a reference to Budden's coverage of his explosive feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024.

Read More: Drake Pulls Off Impressive Sales Mark With Latest Hit "NOKIA"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Drake And Future Perform At Staples Center Streetwear Drake Cheekily Includes Melyssa Ford On His New "NOKIA" Merch 2.1K
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 Music Joe Budden & Melyssa Ford Concern Fans With Seemingly Awkward Dynamic After Drake's "Gimme A Hug" Diss 3.3K
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Music Joe Budden & Melyssa Ford Excitedly React To Drake Disses On "GIMME A HUG" 21.3K
Peacock's "Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" New York Premiere Music Drake Fans Suspect Melyssa Ford Will Cameo In Upcoming Music Video 3.7K