Drake Pulls Off Impressive Sales Mark With Latest Hit "NOKIA"

Drake going back to his cheekier and looser approach has helped "NOKIA" in particular become a fan favorite. From the inclusion of the iconic brand's ringtone to the addicting chorus and melody have also been crucial to its success. Because of the catchiness of the track, the record is already doing monstrous numbers sales wise. What is that figure exactly? One million units have been moved in just under two months. Because of it hitting that mark, "NOKIA" is already eligible for diamond certification by the RIAA. This is all around incredibly impressive and also making it so is because Drake is the first rapper to accomplish this in 2025.

Even though it's hard to fathom this a little bit, it also isn't at the same time. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, the project that houses this club banger, has reportedly sold 500,000 equivalent album units. That translates to future gold certification. Moreover, it was said that this is the fastest selling album of the year. However, that still remains a little unclear. Haters of Drake can say what they want about the UMG lawsuit and the Kendrick Lamar beef. But what you still cannot deny about the Canadian superstar is that he still possesses tons of motion in the industry. He has taken his losses over the last year.

Drake "NOKIA" Music Video

However, you can never really defeat him. He's proven that time and time again even when the majority of listeners haven't found his music all that engaging in the last eight to nine years. His following is way too massive for him the 6ix God to truly fall to the wayside. As Thanos would say in the Avengers: Endgame he is "inevitable." This well-deserved feat comes on the heels of "NOKIA" making its way back into the top 10 of the Hot 100.