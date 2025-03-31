Drake Quietly Sneaks Back Into The Top 10 Of The Hot 100 With "NOKIA"

"Who's callin' the Billboard Hot 100? (Who's callin' that sh*t)?" It's Drake and he's doing so with his $ome $exy $ongs 4 U hit "NOKIA." The playful club banger has already been doing pretty well on the chart. But thanks to releases from Playboi Carti and his arch nemesis Kendrick Lamar still doing numbers off of his rap beef loss, it's fallen out of the upper echelon. However, this week, that's going to change. When the lists update tomorrow, April 1, "NOKIA" will re-enter the top 10 and slot in at the seventh spot. That's going to be its highest position to date. Its previous best was when it debuted at number eight. Most notably, it's going to leapfrog Lamar's "Not Like Us, bumping it to ninth.

Last week, "NOKIA" was just outside of the first ten slots at 11. Of course, this is big considering just how much streaming services and radio stations have been "suppressing" Drake since the public drubbing he took in 2024 and to an extent in 2025. Sarcasm aside though, this is a nice win for The Boy. He definitely can use as many as possible. His year has already been fairly up and down thanks to this ongoing dispute between him and his parent label, UMG. The latter is trying to dismiss the lawsuit over "Not Like Us" entirely and they have sent some scathing replies in the process.

Drake "NOKIA" Music Video

The status on that situation remains up in the air at the time of writing. But back to "NOKIA," Drake recently promised that a music video was going to be out very soon. In fact, it was actually supposed to hit YouTube just this past Friday, March 28. He made that announcement on an Instagram Story on March 23; however, that didn't happen. Instead, on March 25, he pushed it back to today, March 31.