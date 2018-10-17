Upcoming Music Video
- SongsGloRilla Is Unstoppable On "Yeah Glo!"Glo has a slapper on her hands. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Nas X Provides A Sneak Peek Of His "J CHRIST" Music VideoThe visuals include people walking toward the gateway to heaven. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDoja Cat Makes Big Announcement With A Thirst TrapDoja Cat is finally releasing the music video for "Say So," which has become a runaway hit on social media.By Alex Zidel
- GramDaBaby & Moneybagg Yo Criticized For Helicopter Video Days After Kobe Bryant DeathDaBaby and Moneybagg Yo are filming the video for "Protect Da Brand" with a helicopter.By Alex Zidel
- GramTyga Debuts Mexican Mobster Mustache For "Ayy Macarena"Tyga always goes all-in for his music video looks.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJordyn Woods' Appearance In Rick Ross' New Video Is In Honor Of Her Late FatherJordyn Woods' pops was a big fan of Rozay.By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Brings Hype Williams On Board For "Fever: Thee Movie"Get ready for a Hot Girl Summer.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFamous Dex Posts A Bloody Update To Fans After Suicide Scare: "Don’t Cry"Dex is fine and seemingly filming a music video.By hnhh
- MusicLil Dicky Previews "Earth" On "Ellen" With Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, & MoreJustin Bieber is a baboon and Ariana Grande is a zebra?By Alex Zidel
- MusicChanel West Coast Shouts Out Lil Nas X In Cow-Print Bottomless ChapsChanel West Coast has got the horses in the back.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill & Drake Share Cinematic Teaser For "Going Bad" VideoMeek Mill and Drake will release their new video tomorrow.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage & J. Cole Look Dapper On The Set Of "A Lot" Music Video21 Savage and J. Cole were spotted looking dapper in what many believe to be the set for "A Lot."By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Shares Trailer For City Girls' "Twerk" Heavy Music VideoThe most popular song from "Girl Code" will be getting a new video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicScHoolboy Q Begs Fans To Help Locate Soulja Boy: "I’m Looking For Big Draco"ScHoolboy Q's album is officially on the way.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Shares Cinematic "Trauma" Music Video TeaserMeek Mill's next music video is for "Trauma."By Aron A.
- MusicEminem Shares Trailer For "Good Guys" Music Video Ft. Jessie ReyezEminem's "Good Guy" video drops this Friday.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Teases Releasing "CHAMPIONSHIPS" Follow-Up Before 2019Meek Mill shares some insight on his Twitter Q&A.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Personally Chose Evelyn Lozada & Daughter For "Good Form" VideoNicki Minaj was personally involved in the choosing of "bad bitches" for her new music video,By Aron A.
- MusicAriana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Trailer Includes Failed Engagement JokeThe star-studded video reunites the original cast of "Mean Girls."By Alex Zidel
- MusicTakeoff Previews Space-Inspired Video For "Casper"The full video drops tomorrow.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Thong Underwear & Nearly Breaks DJ Khaled's NeckWe wouldn't call this a wardrobe malfunction though.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Announces "A Love Letter To You 3" Release Date & TracklistJuice WRLD, NBA YoungBoy, and more will be featured.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Peep's Team Releasing "Cry Alone" Song & Video TomorrowLil Peep's "Cry Alone" will be released posthumously tomorrow.By Alex Zidel