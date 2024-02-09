GloRilla Is Unstoppable On "Yeah Glo!"

GloRilla's stock is not that high for a good amount of hip-hop listeners out there right now. Unfortunately, music fans will kill an artist for dropping one or two lackluster songs. On top of that, her comments on Twitter (X) about her promiscuity and celibacy goals have turned even more people away. It is unfortunate because Glo got off to a blistering start.

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B really got her career moving. So much so, that she would nab a short but memorable performance on Don Toliver's "Leave the Club" from Love Sick. After some awkward tracks off the CMG label's tape Gangsta Art 2, Glo might be rounding back into form with this newest single. "Yeah Glo!" is a fantastic time.

Read More: Kanye West Compares Himself To R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Jesus & Diddy On "Vultures"

Listen To "Yeah Glo!" By GloRilla

The beat is all Memphis with earth-shattering bass, hard-hitting kick drums, and addicting cowbells. Glo's verses are braggadocious as ever, with the hook being one of her most memorable. She is essentially hyping herself up throughout the track, and we are here for it. "Get 'em Glo! Stop overthinkin', these h**s can't f*** with you (Period) Get 'em Glo! Standin' on business in these Chanel shoes."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Yeah Glo!," by GloRilla? Is this her strongest single ever, why or why not? Is she the best Memphis female rapper, why or why not? Do you think this is the start of a debut album rollout? Does she get too much hate? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding GloRilla. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Maybach and G-Wagon trucks, got M&M's in my garage

Quick to crank up on a ho, you b*****s better not get me started

Locked in with the gangstas and players, my folks gon' keep it solid

Everything I got on new, it look like I got renovated (Ayy)

I'm cocky, b****, when I was just humble they didn't appreciate it (F*** 'em)

Young wealthy and ratchet, I'm the hood b*****s' motivation (Stamped it)

Read More: Saweetie Refuses To "Spin The Block" About Quavo With Shannon Sharpe