GloRilla Has A Huge Update Regarding Her Celibacy Resolution

The new era of Memphis hip-hop may not be the same if GloRilla were not a part of it all. The 27-year-old rapper's unique husky voice and toxic bangers are bringing a certain edge to that scene in the Midwest. Her rise to fame and attention was pretty quick and sometimes that can be a lot to handle. Especially, for someone so new to the cutthroat industry. Naturally, because of her rapid success, she has received quite a bit of hate from fans and her peers. However, GloRilla has stood tall amongst all of that to her credit and that will go a long way.

Fans have mainly maligned her for some of the musical choices she has made. On top of that though, some also do not care for her opinions about dating, relationships, and everything surrounding those topics. GloRilla's recent offense came back near the very beginning of 2024 when she announced a celibacy goal for herself.

Read More: Jess Hilarious' Booty Has Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson's Attention: Watch

GloRilla Reaches A New Milestone

"Started my 90 day celibacy lil s*** for new year's or itv, I'm on da 9th day & my vision blurry af !!!!! Send help😭" Now, she has a pretty big development surrounding it. According to AllHipHop, GloRilla is now 30 days in. Listen , I reached day 30 of my celibacy & yall on here posting all dese positions is nun but da devil 😤 Get Dee behind me satan !!!" One month down, two more to go for Glo.

What are your thoughts on GloRilla's update about her celibacy journey? Will she stay true to her word and go the full 90 days? Does she need to drop an album in 2024, why or why not? Is she deserving of the hate she has been getting lately, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding GloRilla. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's Father's Cemetery Location Doxxed By Cardi B Fans

[Via]