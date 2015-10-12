annoucement
- Pop CultureGloRilla Has A Huge Update Regarding Her Celibacy ResolutionWill she keep her word? By Zachary Horvath
- MoviesNetflix Reveals Original Films From Spike Lee, The Obamas & MoreNetflix has a lot on tap for 2020.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentChadwick Boseman To Play Japan's First African Samurai "Yasuke"Chadwick Boseman gets picked up for another iconic role. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentArnold Schwarzenegger Turns Evil In "Terminator 6," James Cameron ExplainsThe upcoming film is taking the narrative into unexpected territory.By Zaynab
- MusicCiara Reveals Torrid Cover Art For "Greatest Love," Talks Record Label OwnershipThis will be her latest release under Beauty Mark Entertainment.By Zaynab
- MusicTravis Scott Opens "S.P.A.C.E." Store In Houston With Chase BThe rapper is capitalizing on another dream.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Baby Reveals "Street Gossip" Release Date & Previews New MusicHe's set to close off the year in style.By Zaynab
- MusicSoundCloud Announces Instagram Integration On iOS & AndroidThe update makes sharing music that much easier.By Zaynab
- MusicNoname Confirms September Release Date For "Room 25"The release is imminent. By hnhh
- MusicJanet Jackson Confirms Daddy Yankee Collaboration: "From My Lips..."Her announcement is cheeky and to the point.By Zaynab
- MusicKendrick Lamar Added To "Made In America" Music Festival LineupThe rapper joins the festival that boasts headliners, Nicki Minaj and Post Malone.By Zaynab
- MusicPuff Daddy & A$AP Rocky Feature On "Negro Swan" Album By Blood Orange"Negro Swan" is star-studded.By Zaynab
- MusicRita Ora Signs To Kate Moss Agency As A ModelThe singer says they form a "dream team"By Zaynab
- EntertainmentDJ Akademiks Accepts Invitation To Collaborate With The Maury ShowThe two media buffs will combine their hustles.By Zaynab
- MusicJanet Jackson & Daddy Yankee Will Release New Single & Music Video TogetherThe pair were spotted working on their project in New York.By Zaynab
- MusicChance The Rapper Might Receive An Emmy Thanks To "Saturday Night Live"The rapper might get to add another prestigious honor to his resume.By Zaynab
- SocietyMoses Sumney Calls Out Racist "SLAV" Musical, Janelle Monae & Others SupportMoses Sumney provides an alternative view to those who believe in art's necessary separation from its creator.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Wayne In, Cardi B Out: Panorama NYC FestivalLil Wayne set to replace Cardi B for yet another festival performance.By Zaynab
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Announces Deluxe Version Of "Beach House 3"Ty Dolla $ign's coming through with more tracks on May 11th.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyPornhub Now Accepts Anonymous Payments From Cryptocurrency "Verge"Pornhub is giving your purchases the ultimate privacy. By Chantilly Post
- MusicG-Eazy Announces Next Album "The Beautiful & The Damned"G-Eazy fans rejoice!By Q. K. W.
- NewsDJ Khaled Announces Album Release Date, Two Singles Dropping TodayThe first two "I Changed A Lot" singles will feature (among others) Future, Fetty Wap, and Chris Brown.By Danny Schwartz