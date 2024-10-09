Baby Storme Reveals That She's Had A Miscarriage

Our thoughts are with Baby Storme, her husband, and her loved ones.

The music world has seen a lot of tragedies this year, especially in the hip-hop genre. But today we are here to grieve alongside Baby Storme, an alternative singer and songwriter. According to The Neighborhood Talk, the 24-year-old took to X (Twitter) to reveal that after seven months of pregnancy, that she has lost her baby girl. Her name was going to be Amethyst. Firstly, we just want to let Storme, her husband and artist Raffaele Capuani, as well their loved ones, know that we are giving them our best. We ask politely that you respect these individuals during this trying time.

"I’m devastated to say that after over 7 months of pregnancy, our baby has passed away," she began. "I had to go through a long and painful labor and delivery, to deliver our dead child. To say I’m heartbroken is an understatement. I might as well be dead, cause that’s what this feels like." She gut-wrenchingly continued, "Raffaele & I are both inconsolable & I’ll be taking some time to myself off of social media to heal. I apologize to my supporters but I currently have nothing left to give. I hope you guys understand."

Baby Storme Breaks The Tragic News On Twitter

Finally, she emotionally signed off with, "P.s, it was gonna be a girl & we were gonna name her Amethyst. Please keep us in your prayers. r.i.p. 🤍." Fans did not hesitate to reach out and lend their support. "Sorry for your loss nobody deserves this sending healing ur way," on user on X writes. "My heart truly breaks for you, and I can’t even begin to imagine the pain you’re feeling right now. While no words can take that away, please know that you’re surrounded by so much love and support. I hope you find strength in the people who care about you and the cherished memories that will always live on," another thoughtfully adds.