JT Announces New Single "Okay," Defends Solo Tour

It's already been a major year for JT, and it looks like the hitmaker has no plans to slow down. Earlier today, she took to social media to announce yet another solo single coming soon. The track, "Okay," will follow her previous singles "No Bars" and "Sideways."

JT shared the exciting news alongside a preview of the song, which already has listeners in a chokehold. The accompanying video is also receiving praise online for delivering all of the throwback vibes JT's Juvies have come to expect from the City Girl. While an official release date for "Okay" has not yet been revealed, it's available for pre-save on all major streaming services now and is expected to appear on her upcoming mixtape, City Cinderella.

"Okay" Arrives Soon

The fun video appears to be a compilation of clips from her current tour, which has seen her make stops in various cities across the U.S. Her first solo headlining tour is scheduled to run into the end of this month with final stops in New York, Baltimore, and Kansas City. While JT certainly hasn't failed to bring people out to see her live, the rapper has still faced some criticism for her choice of venues.

GloRilla, for example, recently called them "backyard BBQs" during their heated Twitter/X spat. During a show in Florida, however, she made it clear that she has no regrets. “Let me say one motherf*cking thing. B*tches be having a lot to say,” JT said onstage. “But I ain’t have one wack cookout yet. We been lit city to city, state to motherf*cking state.”

JT Fires Back At Critics

What do you think of JT announcing yet another solo single ahead of her new album? How is it sounding so far? What about her defending her latest performances? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

