JT Says Her Only Competition Is Herself Amid Success Of "Sideways"

JT celebrated the release of her new single, "Sideways," on Instagram, on Saturday, by congratulating herself. She explained that she's proud of herself while also thanking her followers for their continued support.

"Congratulations to sideways on out debuting no bars in #’s! My ONLY competition is myself …GO JT! I’m proud of you JT & thank you’ll for y’all genuine support!" she wrote in the post. She also shared several pictures of herself, media coverage of the new song, and more.

JT Performs At Wireless Festival

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 09: JT of City Girls performs during the Wireless Festival at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on July 9, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

The release comes as JT continues to prepare for the release of her debut EP as a solo artist. Speaking with Kali Uchis for Interview Magazine, last year, she explained that the project will likely drop early in 2024. “I really want my first EP to have that raw, grungy sound,” the City Girls rapper said. “I wanted to do that for my birthday [Dec. 3], but I think it’s too soon because I’m so picky. So probably the top of next year. I’m going to figure it out when I have the time and I have the sounds that I want. But I’m a hard thinker. I want everything to be perfect, and this time I’m going to be presented by myself, so I really want it to look like everything.” Check out her post celebrating "Sideways" below.

JT Celebrates Release Of "Sideways"

Along with the new single, she shared an accompanying music video. Rocking multiple lavish outfits, JT performs in the back seat of a Rolls-Royce, behind the scenes for a photoshoot, and more. The solo direction comes after she teamed up with her City Girls partner, Yung Miami, for RAW in 2023. Be on the lookout for further updates on JT on HotNewHipHop.

