JT Unveils New Single, Its Cover Art, & Release Date

At the beginning of January, JT, of the femcee rap duo City Girls, hinted at a single on her Twitter account. "Sideways is a song not a verse & in 2024 I want to go from 'JT has good verses!' to 'JT make good songs !!'" It is always exciting to hear artists want to constantly improve and change the narrative around them. Many people had a lot of negative things to say about RAW, the City Girls' most recent full-length. Low first-week sales in the single digits dug the hole deeper for them to crawl out of.

However, one bright spot from that record was JT's solo song "No Bars." A high-octane banger that was all gas and no brakes. In addition to that, fans were eager to hear what she could do as a solo artist. Especially with an R&B snippet that surfaced and some karaoke raps as well. It seems that the proclamation we referred to at the beginning is going to be the start of this new era for JT.

JT Could Be Going In A Different Direction

"Sideways" is indeed the name of a confirmed single as JT announced she would drop it this week. It will hit streaming services this Friday, February 2 and plenty are happy about this. Actress Skai Jackson comments, "It’s time sister ❤️👏" Lori Harvey writes, "FINALLY!!!! 🔥🔥🔥" Kali Uchis even chimes in, "

yeaaaaa !!!" With all of this build-up, we will see how she delivers on the promise she made to herself and the fans.

What are your thoughts on JT announcing her new single "Sideways?" What direction will she go in, rap or R&B? Is a solo album coming this year, or are we still a year away? Who should she work with on the project when it drops and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding JT. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

