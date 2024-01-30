Megan Thee Stallion Hit With Legal Threat By Megan's Law Victim's Father, Moniece Slaugher Takes A Victory Lap

Megan Thee Stallion is currently on a high following the release of her song "Hiss." Although it has led to a feud with Nicki Minaj, Meg seems to be winning right now. The consensus is that her song is a lot better than "Big Foot." Moreover, from a moral standpoint, it would appear as though Meg has the upper hand, and probably will for quite some time. However, that does not mean controversy has avoided her. Now, she is catching heat from Richard Kanka, the father of Megan Kanka who inspired "Megan's Law."

According to TMZ, Kanka feels as though the use of his daughter's case in the song was simply offensive. One of his children brought the song to his attention, and he has been upset about it ever since. It is important to note that Kanka, a MAGA Republican, hates rap music. Based on this fact alone, it seems like his distaste for the lyrics may just be due to the source, and not the actual content. Regardless, he thinks he might be able to pursue legal action, although as TMZ notes, there is not much of a case there.

When the song came out, Moniece Slaughter chimed in on the Megan's Law mention and said the family should sue Meg. "Your wound is reopened because a b-tch used it as a bar in a diss track. Smh. I would take every red cent from those singles sales," she said in a tweet-and-delete. Fans came after her for the take, however, she is now doing a victory lap after the news about Richard Kanka's feelings about the song. "It's called EMOTIONAL DAMAGES AND I SAID IT YESTERDAY NOW IM SCREAMING IT TODAY I TOLD YA'LL D*MMIES." As one fan pointed out, Nicki should also be sued, in that case, as she rhymed "Megan's Law" with "Megan Raw."

No matter what, this is a very sensitive subject and it's easy to see why people are upset. Regardless, Meg is doing her own thing, and in a few weeks from now, the controversy will have subsided. Let us know your thoughts on this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world.

