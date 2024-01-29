Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" Diss Track Was Disappointing

Like most rap fans out there, Charlamagne The God was really looking forward to Nicki Miinaj's new diss track against Megan Thee Stallion, "Big Foot." However, taking to The Breakfast Club on Friday morning (January 29), he wasn't really feeling it, lamenting a lack of fresh bars and unnecessary shots against the Houston MC. "This ain't it, Nicki. Okay? I don't know who Nicki got around her, but there is absolutely no reason that should've left the studio," the entrepreneur began. "I'm glad Nicki decided to finally rap and not just tweet, but no. That ain't it.

"'Cause Megan put out [her] song Thursday night at midnight, right?" Charlamagne Tha God continued about Nicki Minaj. "For the next 72 hours, all weekend, Nicki just has been talking about her on social media. And a lot of the bars that may have made me been like, 'Oh, shoot,' she already tweeted about! You know, she tweeted the 'Megan's Law, Megan raw' line on Twitter. Slick line, but once I heard it in the song, already saw it on social media. So it ain't hit the same.

"The 'Big foot' line on IG Live didn't hit the same, because I heard it on IG Live," Charlamagne added of Nicki Minaj's diss track. "And I know we say all is fair in love and rap battles, but man, hearing Nicki keep talking about Megan's deceased mother, that ain't it, man. I was born in 1978. If you had asked me this question 20 years ago, I would've probably said, 'Nah! All is fair and love and hip-hop!'

"And I still kind of feel like that to a certain extent," he concluded. "[Biggie and Tupac] are terrible examples. Hov apologized, said he went too far, and I'm sure Nas looks back on 'Ether' sometimes like, 'Okay, I shouldn't have said that.' We're approaching this from a grown level. I just don't see the need to bring in somebody's deceased mother. Like I said, I can't say it's not fair. I'm just speaking from a human perspective. From a human level, I don't agree with that." For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj and Charlamagne Tha God, come back to HNHH.

