Nicki Minaj Told She Needs Safaree Back After "Weak" Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track

Nicki Minaj had been teasing a Megan Thee Stallion diss track ever since Friday. Of course, Meg dropped her song "Hiss" which triggered a massive chain reaction. Overall, Nicki is upset with the bars in that song as they were clearly directed at her and Kenneth Petty. Although fans were quick to praise the track as a fiery endeavor, Nicki dubbed it trash. Considering the subject matter, this should be no surprise. However, her eagerness to drop a diss track in response was damn near obsessive. She began recording her clap back just minutes after "Hiss" was dropped. On midnight, she dropped her new diss track to the masses.

The song is called "Big Foot" and it is filled with bars about Megan, her mother, her relationships, and everything else you could imagine. This is a diss track that was supposed to come out on Sunday afternoon, however, plans were changed. Unfortunately, the delay could not stop the wave of hate that would subsequently come with this new track. Everyone who is not a Barb is currently saying the song was "rushed" and downright legacy-ruining. Some even harkened back to the old Safaree ghost-writing rumors.

Below, you can find a bevy of tweets in which people proclaim how Nicki desperately needs to get Safaree back. In fact, he began trending on Twitter very soon after the song was released. Back in the day, some thought Safaree was ghostwriting for Nicki. Moreover, these rumors took off even more when her lyrical prowess weakened a bit after their breakup. The rumors are completely unsubstantiated; that said, people are now bringing the theories back after Nicki seemingly flubbed it on this new track.

Fans React With Mentions Of Safaree

No matter what, it is clear that anyone outside of the Nicki fandom is taking Megan's side here. Although the Barbz are a massive army, this is a battle they may not be able to win. Let us know what you think of the diss track, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

