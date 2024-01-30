big foot
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Claims She Removed Certain Lyrics From "Hiss"The track may have originally had even more scores to settle.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureKai Cenat Shares His Thoughts On Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot"The Barbz might not be happy with the popular streamer for this one.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj's Sister Tells The Barbz To Keep Her Out Of Megan Thee Stallion BeefMing Maraj said she doesn't "give a sh*t" about her sister's ongoing feud.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Big Foot" Diss Falls Even Further Down The Spotify Charts In Day 4The track took an even bigger fall today than it did yesterday. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Big Foot" Diss Track Plummets Down The Spotify Charts On Its Third DayThe song dropped 46 spots on the Us Spotify charts.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Faces Even More Backlash Over Ben Shapiro EndorsementNicki has had a rough few days following her Megan Thee Stallion diss track.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLatto Seemingly Picks Sides In Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion BeefFans were not shocked by who she chose.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJoe Budden Plays Nicki Minaj's Original Version Of "Big Foot" With The OG BeatJoe was excited by the OG version.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureSexyy Red Is Team Nicki Minaj In Megan Thee Stallion Beef, Drops It Low To "Big Foot"Whose side are you on? By Zachary Horvath
- SportsNicki Minaj's "Big Foot" Played Before Hawks & Lakers Game: WatchDoes this mean the Hawks are part of the Barbz Army?By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Claims Other Rappers Featured On "Big Foot" Beat, But Producer Didn't Clear ItQueen Barb claims that LilJuMadeDaBeat, a frequent Meg collaborator, refused to clear this beat that he gave to Nicki six years ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Nabs Another Record-Breaking Achievement With "Big Foot"While both this song and it's feud's predecessor "HISS" are raking in commercial success, the debate of who's "winning" rages on.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKelsey Nicole & Megan Thee Stallion Drama Continues As Nicki Minaj Reacts To Former's "Big Foot" RemixIf you thought the "Big Foot" drama would be left in last week, you'll be sorely disappointed.By Hayley Hynes