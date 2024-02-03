Kai Cenat Shares His Thoughts On Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot"

Kai Cenat has given his thoughts on "Big Foot" and the Barbz aren't going to be happy. "I didn't like this one," Cenat said simply before telling the Barbz not to come after him. "Y'all always say I'm not honest but this is me being honest with y'all. Not for me," the streamer admitted on stream. It took nearly a week for Cenat to comment on the diss track dropped by Nicki Minaj last weekend.

Of course, one might expect Cenat to have backed Minaj and her diss track. The December 2023 joint stream between Kai Cenat and Minaj has set a new record for concurrent viewers for Cenat's channel. Viewership of the stream peaked at 355.3K according to screenshots of the stream. This is reportedly a new record for Cenat. However, data from Stream Charts disputes the figure, stating that the peak was 348,593. Cenat typically averages around 34K for a regular stream. His previous record was just over 306,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Cenat made sure to check in with his friend Adin Ross after Ross was allegedly scammed by 21 Savage. During a phone call with Cenat, Ross cleared the air about the ongoing situation with 21. First, Ross made it very clear that he did not blame 21 for using marked cards during their recent high-stakes gambling stream. Instead, Ross placed the blame on a member of Savage's crew. Furthermore, Ross confirmed that since the stream, he had received a $250K payment from 21 to settle their debt. Cenat was simply happy that Ross, a close friend of his, had "got that bread".

It appears the pair settled on $250K after a variety of numbers were thrown around following their stream. 21 initially promised to pay Ross $400K after the streamer discovered that the rapper's crew had brought marked cards for their gambling stream. 21 denied any knowledge of the cards. However, he said he would honor his debt and pay Ross the full amount he owed. The rapper had been down $400K at one point in the stream before making a miraculous comeback, eventually cashing out with Ross owing him $120K.

