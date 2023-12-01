Kai Cenat Buys Rubi Rose, Corinna Kopf, And Pokimane "Birkin Bags" From Temu

Kai Cenat took to his stream to buy counterfeit Birkins for three massive influencers. Cenat called up Rubi Rose, Corinna Kopf, and Pokimane while streaming, asking each of them what color Birkin Bag they wanted him to buy for them. All the while, Cenat shows his chat that he is buying the bags from Temu. Temu is a Chinese-owned shopping site similar to AliExpress and is notorious for scams and counterfeit goods. It experienced a wave in popularity earlier this year.

It's notable that Rose was one of the women that Cenat that "treated". She has been an object of affection for a number of streamers in recent weeks. She recently linked up with N3on, with their semi-flirtatious exchanges sparking rumors that the pair were romantically involved. However, she would later refer to him as a "Make-A-Wish Kid" on multiple occasions during their link-up.

Read More: Kai Cenat Stunned As Lil RT Says He's Going To "R*pe" Someone During Freestyle

Kai Cenat Defends His Prison Stream

Elsewhere, Cenat recently defended his viral seven-day prison livestream. Many have argued that the stream glorified prison life. "Y'all n-ggas just going off the clips you saw. But were you there when we brought in the baddest kids in the community and sat down and spoke to them? What about the thousand times I said 'hey this is bad, I don't wanna be here'? Or me waking up at 6am shivering, back hurt, eating wack-ass food, saying this is why you don't want to be here," Cenat argued on a stream in mid-November.

The issue for many people is that any good that Cenat did with the stream was undercut by the goofiness that went down over the stream's runtime. Cenat had a myriad of famous guests. However, many of them seemingly didn't get Cenat's memo that it was meant to be a teaching moment. Chrisean Rock was rizzing chat, NLE Choppa was making rape jokes every chance he got, and a guy ran into a wall after a fake brawl. While his intentions may have been noble, Cenat's execution clearly prioritized entertainment over any sort of moral lesson.

Read More: Kai Cenat Shocked To Learn Blueface Doesn’t Like Him

[via]