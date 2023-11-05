Kai Cenat Shocked To Learn Blueface Doesn’t Like Him

Kai Cenat was live on stream when he was sent a recent Jason Lee clip of Chrisean Rock saying that Blueface doesn't "f-ck with him". Safe to say, Cenat was stunned by the revelation. “Yoooo! Dude! Blueface! He said he don’t f-ck with me! What the f-ck? Why he say f-ck me for? What the f-ck? Damn, Blue, that’s tough. Damn my n-gga, damn bruh. That’s tough my n-gga," Cenat said aghast.

However, things didn't stop there. Cenat circled back around to the topic after he caught himself singing Rock's single, "Vibe". “Why Blueface say f-ck me for? Nah, Blueface dead don’t f-ck with a young n-gga. But it’s like bruh, if you don’t f-ck with me, then you don’t f-ck with the mafia, bruh. And you don’t want to NOT f-ck with the mafia, ‘cause if the mafia don’t f-ck with you, then the mafia gon’ f-cking… It’s like you being somewhat trapped. If you don’t f-ck with the mafia, bruh, it’s over after that. No cap," Cenat said to his crew.

Rock Gets NSFW On Cenat's Stream

However, Rock's conversation with Jason Lee is not her only recent link to Cenat. She also rolled up for a time on his recent weeklong prison roleplay stream. While there, Rock managed to get up to her usual NSFW antics. "Hey y'all, you like my new teeth? They turn you on? Wait till you see them on your d-ck!" Rock chirped before sucking her thumb suggestively as Cenat watched on in disbelief.

Of course, the entire stream was filled with wild moments, and not just from Rock. On the final full day of the stream, things got a little serious. During a brawl in the cafeteria, an unidentified participant sustained a head injury after running away from the fight. While retreating, the man slipped and fell directly into a wall, going limp for several seconds. While he did appear to regain consciousness soon after, it was a pretty scare moment. As he was helped away, people pointed out that there was now a visible hole in the plaster where the man had hit it. Furthermore, all the roleplaying stopped as people crowded around him to make sure he was okay. The man was initially identified as Tee Grizzly. However, that report has since been debunked.

