Kai Cenat “Released” From Seven-Day Prison Stream: Watch

If you lived under a rock- well, if you don't follow streaming these days, which can feel like the same thing- you might've missed that Kai Cenat spent seven days in prison recently. Not real jail, mind you, but rather a simulation of prison life with celebrity guests, challenges, and a whole lot of antics. Now, we're getting footage of his "first day out" following his seven-day prison stream, where he kept the feed up around the clock and broadcasted the whole thing. While meeting with his friends, they bestowed icy chains upon the Twitch giant amid his excitement to be out. Overall, it seems like he made a lot of money off of this, something that even his online detractors have expressed respect for.

Whether or not the New York native had to go this far for clicks, views, and donations, though, is another debate. Upon his release, many folks opened up the floodgates of that debate once again. Some feel like Kai Cenat exploited a public interest in prison, glorifying it and making light of the circumstances that fuel the system while not dealing with its actual consequences. Others just liked to gawk at the content throughout, and though his hustle was well-earned.

Kai Cenat's "First Day Out" After Seven-Day Jail Stream

Regardless of what you think of this seven-day prison stream, the 21-year-old definitely increased his profile with it. Even if it was mostly due to the debate that people engaged in over the righteousness of this, that engagement shows that people are tuning in. Kai Cenat might not be the most famous face under the sun, but who else can say that they had an entire audience locked in and active for seven full days in a row- and from a prison simulation, for that matter? If anything, criticism of this stream is more about its concept than it is about him as a creator or personality.

Kai Still Has That Energy After Prison

Meanwhile, what do you think about this? Are you celebrating the social media giant's "first day out" or do you think he needs a couple more days in? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Kai Cenat.

