Kai Cenat Prison Stream: Man Knocked Out After Running Into Wall

Things got a little serious on the final day of Kai Cenat's prison livestream. During a brawl in the cafeteria, an unidentified participant sustained a head injury after running away from the fight. While retreating, the man slipped and fell directly into a wall, going limp for several seconds. While he did appear to regain consciousness soon after, it was a pretty scare moment. As he was helped away, people pointed out that there was now a visible hole in the plaster where the man had hit it. Furthermore, all the roleplaying stopped as people crowded around him to make sure he was okay. The man was initially identified as Tee Grizzly. However, that report has since been debunked.

Cenat wrapped his 7-day livestream yesterday. The full week of prison-based shenanigans featured a ton of celebrities joining Cenat and the AMP crew for the fun. Did you watch the livestream? What were your thoughts on it? What do you think Cenat's next big stunt is going to be? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Offset Cancels On Kai Cenat, Fans Theorize Why

NLE Choppa Gets Weird On Cenat Livestream

Kai Cenat at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

However, the injury wasn't the first awkward moment for the livestream. In the first few days, there was a slightly uncomfortable moment featuring NLE Choppa. For some people, seemingly Cenat included, felt that Choppa took things a little too far. At one point in the stream, Choppa went full method acting. "Imma f-ck him. I'm not gonna let him play with my booty hole," Choppa screamed as Cenat watched on in confusion. Later in the stream, Choppa made a big show of "dropping the soap" in the showers. Overall, Choppa got a little into one of the darker sides of the prison experience.

Elsewhere in the stream, the pair performed Nicki Minaj's Drake collab "Moment 4 Life". The 2010 hit, which peaked at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100, is about two childhood friends realizing they had "made it". It's something of a bizarre choice for a prison livestream but then again, a prison roleplay livestream is bizarre enough in and of itself.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Gets NSFW On Kai Cenat’s Stream, Does The Same With Jason Lee While Discussing Blueface

[via]