Offset Cancels On Kai Cenat, Fans Theorize Why

Offset and Kai Cenat seemed to be the best of friends just last month. As you may recall, the two had a 24-hour stream together. Overall, this was part of Set's Set It Off album promo. Many claimed that this was an amazing rollout for his project. However, the album came out and didn't get that much staying power. Ultimately, it was a disappointing showing that had a lot of people scratching their heads. The music was solid, but the impact wasn't as impressive as the rollout itself.

This week, Offset was supposed to be on Kai Cenat's new 24-7 jail stream. The stream is to last a total of seven days and boast a plethora of guests. For instance, we have already seen Druski, Chrisean Rock, and NLE Choppa. Unfortunately, as Kai Cenat revealed a couple of days ago, Offset canceled on him at the very last minute. It was a surprising development, however, it was one that Cenat needed to move on from. After all, he had viewers to entertain no matter what.

Kai Cenat Speaks On Offset Situation

As you can imagine, all of this led to some elaborate theories as to why Offset would have canceled. In fact, there were three theories, in particular. Firstly, some thought that he was just doing this because FAMU Homecoming was at the same time, and he had to commit to that. Secondly, some said it is because Offset has been to jail and that he didn't want to relive such an experience. Lastly, but most salaciously, people felt like it all had to do with Kai Cenat having a middle-of-the-road opinion on his album. If you watched Kai react to Set It Off, you know that he found a few of the tracks to be "mid."

Theories Pour In

For now, we will be left in the lurch on what truly happened. However, no matter what happens, you can be sure that fans will have some sort of theory about it.

