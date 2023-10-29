Offset, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s “Without Warning”: An Homage To Horrorcore

Horrorcore rap is considered a niche but as a subgenre, it's left an indelible impact on hip-hop with some of the biggest stars often paying homage to its pioneers. Hardcore fans of horrorcore are typically ecstatic by these tributes, even if they're subtle. But besides the horror-inspired Three 6 Mafia, Eminem, and a handful of others, the terrifying themes of the occult, satanism, and death aren't common in mainstream hip-hop. That was why the album, Without Warning, felt like a breath of fresh air.

The album was a collaborative effort between rappers Offset and 21 Savage, and producer Metro Boomin. On Without Warning, the trio pay their respects to the niche genre and do so without making a mockery of it. In the years since it was released, the album has aged quite well. Nowadays, it is largely considered a modern-day classic that emphasizes the sounds, textures, and themes that make horrorcore such a riveting subgenre.

Read More: “SUPER SLIMEY” Vs. “Without Warning”: A Track-By-Track Comparison

An Unexpected Halloween Treat

Without Warning was released on October 31, 2017. The album is aptly titled, as it was announced barely an hour before it arrived. This came after a full day of teasers on the artists’ Instagram stories. Later that night, Epic Records shared the cover art of the project, while also announcing its three collaborators. This surprise release strategy evidently generated immense excitement and curiosity among fans of the artists. Moreover, releasing Without Warning on Halloween was a strategic move, capitalizing on the holiday spirit. It added a thematic element that was very much in line with the album itself.

Read More: 6 Times Offset Dunked On 21 Savage “Without Warning”

The Horror-Inspired Themes on Without Warning

On the whole, Without Warning is a trap album. The collaboration aimed to merge Offset and 21 Savage’s distinct styles with Metro Boomin’s signature trap-infused production. However, upon closer inspection, there’s much more to the album than just trap. Without Warning is characterized by its dark, atmospheric production, and haunting beats typically characteristic of horrorcore rap. Metro Boomin set the moody and often eerie tone from its very first track, “Ghostface Killers.”

The production also features heavy basslines, brooding melodies, and punchy rhythms. These instrumentals provided a perfect backdrop for the gritty lyrics and delivery of Offset and 21 Savage. Lyrically, Without Warning delves into themes such as street life, wealth, fame, and the struggles of coming from difficult circumstances. Offset and 21 Savage’s verses are often raw and unapologetic, reflecting their personal experiences.

However, the lyrics never go quite as violent or macabre as those from death rap artists like Tech N9ne or Brotha Lynch Hung. Nonetheless, the horrorcore influences are evident, especially on tracks like “Nightmare." In summary, Without Warning is more notable for the undertones of horrorcore infused in its beats and lyrics. The album excellently executes this, paying homage to the genre, while never fully diving into its waters.

Read More: Offset, 21 Savage, & Metro Boomin’s “Without Warning” – First Impressions

A Spooky Success Beyond Halloween

Without Warning received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised its cohesive sound, sharp lyricism, and production. The surprise release strategy generated significant buzz, adding to the album’s impact. Subsequently, it debuted and peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 chart. Of the ten songs on Without Warning, six songs charted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with “Ric Flair Drip” being the most successful. It was released as the sole single from the album and peaked at number 13 on the chart.

The album's become synonymous with Halloween due to both its grim sound and the release date. However, it has impacted the music scene far beyond Halloween 2017. It continues to receive significant stream numbers even six years after its release. It is widely considered to be a successful collaborative project that effectively highlighted the talents of the musical trio. With Halloween 2023 just around the corner, Hip Hop fans are sure to return to this horror-inspired album.

Read More: Metro Boomin Shatters Dreams: “There Is No ‘Without Warning 2′”

[via]