7 Horrorcore Rappers Who Will Spice Up Halloween Playlists

Horrorcore rap is a niche, but interesting subgenre of rap. It has existed since the early ‘80s and has maintained an enigmatic presence in the Hip Hop scene. Horrorcore rappers typically blend dark and horror-themed lyrics with hardcore rap elements. They use the genre as a form of artistic expression to address several topics through dark and horror-infused lenses. These topics include societal issues, personal struggles, and deep fears, among others.

With Halloween drawing nearer, the stage is being set for Horrorcore rappers to shine. Sure, many of them haven't had mainstream appeal but they’re constantly growing their respective fanbases. It’s also important to note that while the sound borrows from punk, alt, and rock, Horrorcore rappers are still centered around Hip Hip. Their pens are also particularly of note, as they rarely hold back from emotive lyricism. Overall, it would be worth anyone’s time to dive into the subgenre, and these rappers are a great entry point.

Eminem

Eminem is the most notable name in the history of horrorcore rap. Although the bulk of his work is far removed from it, his stylistic choices in his early work, like The Marshall Mathers LP and The Slim Shady LP have always been linked as seminal works in the subgenre.

In 2009, Eminem returned to form with the release of Relapse, which is widely considered a Horrorcore album. The album shot to the top of the charts and also earned him the Grammy for Best Rap Album. Two horrific highlights of the project are the single, “3 a.m.,” and the chilling “Same Song And Dance.” The latter track also features one of Dr. Dre’s most haunting beats. However, in hindsight, Eminem shockingly referred to the album as “meh.”

Twiztid

Twiztid is a Horrorcore duo that consists of Jamie “Madrox” Spaniolo and Paul “Monoxide” Methric. Together, they conjure up the stuff of nightmares with their music. They have been together since 1992 and were previously members of the group House of Krazees. Twiztid’s music infused elements of Hip Hop and rock. The duo is quite popular in the Horrorcore scene, and they have had several appearances on Billboard charts. Throughout their career, they have released over 40 different projects, so there’s a lot of their music to check out. However, for your Halloween playlist this year, we recommend “We Don’t Die” and “Blood… All I Need.”

Insane Clown Posse

With a name like that, there’s already an idea of what to expect from this duo. The members of Insane Clown Posse are rappers Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope. Their duo name is often abbreviated as ICP and developed a cult-like following since they began releasing music in 1989. The members of this duo are two of the best Horrorcore rappers out there with an enduring career that spans decades. It’s a tough choice to decide on where to begin with their extensive discography. Not to worry though, we’ve picked out two classic songs from their arsenal of hits for you to start with. You should definitely add “Halls of Illusions” and “My Axe” to your 2023 Halloween playlist.

Backxwash

Backxwash is a Zambian-Canadian rapper. She is an innovative voice in the Horrorcore scene, and has been active for over five years now. In December 2017, she released her debut single “Stonewall.” She followed it up in 2018 with the releases of her sophomore single “F.R.E.A.K.S,” and her debut studio album BLACK SAILOR MOON. Backxwash has released three additional albums since then. “VIBANDA” and “GNOSTIC FLESH/MORTAL HELL” are good picks to start you off on her music.

Sematary

Sematary is a 22-year-old trap and Horrorcore artist. Per his Instagram bio, he describes himself as the “GRAVE MAN FROM THE HAUNTED MOUND” among other things. His earliest release on streaming platforms is Rainbow Bridge, his debut album which dropped in 2019. The rapper followed it with Rainbow Bridge 2 and Rainbow Bridge 3 in 2020 and 2021 respectively. He also released several Horrorcore singles along the way.

Just in time for Halloween 2023, Sematary dropped the album King Of The Graveyard on September 29. It is his second album of the year, following Butcher House. His songs “Haunted Mound Reapers” and “Go Dig My Grave” should make it into your Halloween playlist for sure.

Clipping.

This artist-producer trio consists of rapper Daveed Diggs, and producers William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes. Clipping. was formed in 2009, and the group has released seven projects since then. With a vast catalog, we advise checking out their lauded project, Visions Of Bodies Being Burned. They are celebrated as pioneers and experimentalists in the Horrorcore rap subgenre. We recommend adding “Check the Lock” and “Nothing is Safe” to your Halloween 2023 playlist.

Necro

Necro, the founder of Psycho+Logical-Records is an accomplished Horrorcore rapper. Additionally, he is often referred to as the “King of Death Rap.” He has been present in the music industry for quite a while, and his debut single, “I Need Drugs,” was released all the way in 1999. Necro has greatly expanded his discography since then, releasing several more solo studio albums. His unabashedly gruesome lyricism and imagery make him one of the best Horrorcore rappers of all time. “Your F**in Head Split” and “Push It to the Limit” are two of the MC’s Horrorcore classics worth checking out.

